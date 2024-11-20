Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The rich cream, the eye cream and the face oil are all among the brand’s bestsellers
Synonymous with luxury skincare, professor Augustinus Bader’s eponymous beauty brand combines innovation with his own expertise in the skin’s biology.
The results? A range of skin-smoothing, radiance-boosting and anti-ageing formulas that are lauded by beauty editors, dermatologists and A-listers alike (Alexa Chung, Victoria Beckham and Margot Robbie are all fans). Launched in 2018 with just two facial products – the rich cream and the cream – the brand has now amassed a roster of 17 skincare formulas, as well as cult bodycare and haircare staples.
The secret to success is its TFC8 formula. This patented technology is backed by more than 30 years of research and is composed of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesised molecules naturally found in the skin. Working to nourish and protect by supporting the skin’s natural potential to renew, TFC8 powers all of the brand’s products.
But all this luxury and science does come at a cost – with the bestselling moisturiser setting you back £225 for 50ml. So, just how deserving is the brand of a spot in your skincare line-up? Naturally, I sought to find out. Trialling three of Augustinus Bader’s hero products – the rich cream, the eye cream and the face oil – over a month, I wanted to see if the brand is worth the (significant) splurge.
Augustinus Bader’s debut launch, the rich cream is a thick, hydrating moisturiser designed to reduce the appearance of ageing, while smoothing and evening your skin. Similarly, the eye cream works to combat ageing, environmental damage, and stress, for a fresh look, while the facial oil aims to protect the skin’s barrier and deliver long-lasting radiance.
I exclusively used the rich cream, eye cream and facial oil for a month. At the start of testing, my combination skin felt dry, owing to the sudden cold snap, and I had a few blemishes, so I assessed the results. I also considered the value for money, ease of use and rejuvenating promises. Are Augustinus Bader’s skincare products worth their hefty price tag? Read on to find out what I thought.
There’s no denying Augustinus Bader’s flagship face cream is expensive. Starting from £74 for 15ml, the luxury formula has been clinically proven to reduce the signs of ageing, as well as lines, hyperpigmentation and wrinkles. Above all, it’s intensely moisturising and hydrating. The product sinks into the skin quickly and acts as a nice base under make-up. After a month’s use, my skin was noticeably softer, smoother and even – arguably the best it’s looked in years, sans make-up.
Despite one too many late nights, my skin has retained its supple, plumped complexion and radiance. If you prefer lighter formulas, there’s also the cream, which promises the same rejuvenating benefits, though I haven’t tested that specific formula.
Owing to the fact it’s such a rich, thick formula, I found I needed quite a bit of product to spread evenly across my face – which is a gripe considering the cost. Nevertheless, the formula is as effective as it claims, and a great way to dip your toe into the brand if you want to splurge.
Augustinus Bader’s do-it-all eye cream claims to combat ageing, environmental damage and stress, while rejuvenating the under-eye area. Gliding onto the skin smoothly, the consistency is lightweight and hydrating. A little goes a long way, so rest assured your investment has longevity (there’s also a cheaper refill available after your first purchase).
Sitting nicely under concealer, it absorbs into the area easily and has an instant cooling effect. After a month of morning and evening use, my under-eye area felt softer and less puffy. Much of the darkness (again, thank you party season) had also faded, and my skin felt silky smooth. While Augustinus Bader’s eye cream is still markedly more expensive compared with others on the market, the results speak for themselves and the tube will last a good while.
The final layer of your skincare regime: Augustinus Bader’s face oil. It aims to nourish and refine the skin, while the formula’s antioxidants and antimicrobials work to defend against environmental aggressors. Face oils can be misunderstood, especially by those (like me) with oily skin – but the benefits of adding one into your regime are huge. Augustinus Bader’s formula helps promote a healthy skin barrier while plumping and smoothing your complexion.
The product comes in a pipette, and the bottle will last you a good while (rightly so, considering the price). Though absorbing into the skin quickly, it initially leaves an oily sheen, so I stuck to nightly use (with impressive results). When applied on top of the rich cream, it helps to lock in moisture, or you can blend it with your cream for more intense hydration.
With regular use, I found my skin looked more radiant, blemish-free and even – any doubts about using a face oil were gone. Again, I stress this is not cheap, but if you’re looking for a truly effective and long-lasting face oil (and are willing to fork out), it’s well worth a try.
It’s safe to say Augustinus Bader’s skincare does indeed live up to the hype. After a month of daily use, my skin feels and looks smoother, softer and plumper, while my complexion is more blemish-free and even. All three products deliver near-instant results, with the rich cream and facial oil, in particular, making me a new convert.
But no one can give a verdict on the brand’s skincare without mentioning the cost. With all three products adding up to nearly £600, it’s at the top end of the luxury spectrum. But if you’re willing to splash out, trust me, you’ll see results – and the rich cream or the lighter cream is the perfect starting point.
