Synonymous with luxury skincare, professor Augustinus Bader’s eponymous beauty brand combines innovation with his own expertise in the skin’s biology.

The results? A range of skin-smoothing, radiance-boosting and anti-ageing formulas that are lauded by beauty editors, dermatologists and A-listers alike (Alexa Chung, Victoria Beckham and Margot Robbie are all fans). Launched in 2018 with just two facial products – the rich cream and the cream – the brand has now amassed a roster of 17 skincare formulas, as well as cult bodycare and haircare staples.

The secret to success is its TFC8 formula. This patented technology is backed by more than 30 years of research and is composed of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesised molecules naturally found in the skin. Working to nourish and protect by supporting the skin’s natural potential to renew, TFC8 powers all of the brand’s products.

But all this luxury and science does come at a cost – with the bestselling moisturiser setting you back £225 for 50ml. So, just how deserving is the brand of a spot in your skincare line-up? Naturally, I sought to find out. Trialling three of Augustinus Bader’s hero products – the rich cream, the eye cream and the face oil – over a month, I wanted to see if the brand is worth the (significant) splurge.

Augustinus Bader’s debut launch, the rich cream is a thick, hydrating moisturiser designed to reduce the appearance of ageing, while smoothing and evening your skin. Similarly, the eye cream works to combat ageing, environmental damage, and stress, for a fresh look, while the facial oil aims to protect the skin’s barrier and deliver long-lasting radiance.

How I tested

open image in gallery The rich cream, eye cream and facial oil I tested for this review ( Daisy Lester )

I exclusively used the rich cream, eye cream and facial oil for a month. At the start of testing, my combination skin felt dry, owing to the sudden cold snap, and I had a few blemishes, so I assessed the results. I also considered the value for money, ease of use and rejuvenating promises. Are Augustinus Bader’s skincare products worth their hefty price tag? Read on to find out what I thought.