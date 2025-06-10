Marks & Spencer is back online – these are my favourite fashion picks for summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I spend a lot of time covering M&S, but the retail giant has been in the news for other reasons this year.

Over the Easter weekend, M&S was forced to stop taking orders on its website after days of disruption in stores caused by a cyberattack. With deliveries paused and products in short supply, it’s cost the retailer more than £300 million in sales. But, the good news is that online orders have now been resumed.

As investigations into the cyber attack continue, stock is set to slowly return online for deliveries and click-and-collect orders. An M&S spokesperson told me: “We’re offering our bestselling products, along with newness and this makes up the majority of our range which is available online today (10 June).”

“More of our fashion, home and beauty ranges will be added every day. For products that are not available online, customers can add them to their ‘wish list’ and when they come back into stock we will let them know.”

Customer loyalty will be key to M&S’s survival, with analysts commenting that the retailer has been losing out to rivals. Indeed, the shutdown of online operations coincided with a spring heatwave in the UK, when many people were in the market for summer clothes.

I spend much of my time browsing, trying on and reviewing the quality of clothes, particularly on the high street. Whether it’s wedding guest dresses or sandals, M&S constantly impresses me with its comfortable and well-crafted clothes, low prices and on-trend styles. While its homeware easily rivals designer brands (see its Tekla-style towels or Pooky-inspired lamps), it's the retailer’s fashion that really stands out.

It’s always been a go-to for well-fitted but feminine bras and soft pyjamas and dressing gowns that will last you years, but M&S used to have a reputation for dowdy clothing. Maddy Evans, director of womenswear at M&S, has led the charge to reinvigorate the brand’s clothing offering.

Former Topshop fashion director Evans has helped M&S shake those frumpy associations, targeting women who have one eye on the latest designed collections on the catwalk, and another on purse-friendly value. Its fashion takes runway trends and make them wearable day-to-day, all at affordable price points.

So, with summer officially here and a heatwave predicted for this weekend, M&S online orders couldn’t have resumed at a better time. Here’s everything I’m bagging for this season.

M&S bow ballet pumps: £29.50, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Giving the designer look for less, this pair of pumps earned a spot in our round-up of the best ballet flats for 2025. Combining the comfort we’ve come to expect from the high street stalwart with newly elevated style, the dainty style is available in white, black or red and features a slim sole, square toe and flat heel. The delicate self-tie bow fastening and ruched detailing elevate the simple silhouette. Trust me, they’re the comfiest flats I own.

M&S polka dot tie front puff sleeve blouse: £39, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Swap your florals for polka dot this season. The classic print is having a comeback and this sweet blouse is the perfect everyday style. Characterised by a round neckline and three bow-tie fastenings at the front, the top is cut into a peplum hem with puffed sleeves for extra impact. Finished in all-over polka dot, there’s flower-jacquard embellishment for texture.

M&S animal print round neck mini shift dress: £29, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Leopard print is perennially cool (it’s a neutral, in my opinion), but the style is back in a big way this summer. M&S’s playful take featured in my round-up of the best summer dresses for 2025. Boasting a body-skimming cut that flatters your silhouette, it runs true to size. Complete with a laidback crew neckline and mini hemline, the polyester fabric has a soft jersey feel. M&S also helpfully offers petite, regular and tall lengths, so you can find the perfect fit.

M&S pure cotton waisted black dress: £45, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

An investment for your everyday wardrobe, this M&S style is designed with a fitted bodice and round neckline. The A-line skirt flows out from the waist for a midi hemline cut. Simple but sophisticated, style it with ballet flats and trainers day-to-day before jazzing it up with jewellery and kitten heels in the evening.

M&S linen rich maxi A-line skirt: £35, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

M&S’s linen rich skirt is finished in one of this season’s hottest hues, tomato red. Distinguished by its A-line shape and ankle-grazing hem, the shirring on the waistband adds flattering detail. Tone down the bold red hue with a simple white Tee.

M&S denim tie detail midi waisted dress: £49.50, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

An effortless way to look put-together, every wardrobe can benefit from a denim dress. This M&S style features a mid hemline and milk-maid style puffed sleeves, while the three bow tie fastenings in the body nod to Ganni. Better yet, there’s side pockets.

M&S pure cotton polka dot midaxi cami dress: £49, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

A great choice for Wimbledon or summer occasions, this pure cotton cami dress is finished in a timeless polka dot. Complete with a midaxi-length and flattering sweetheart neckline, the dress has subtle ruched detailing on the bodice to enhance your silhouette.

