Dragon Diffusion and Rixo have created the perfect summer bag – and it’s back in stock
This collaboration is a match made in bag heaven
For the second year in a row, Dragon Diffusion is dominating the summer wardrobes of the fashion crowd. Its popularity is part of a wider growing demand for affordable luxury. In a climate of spiraling costs, it’s no surprise that interest in labels such as Longchamp (see the le pilage) and Coach is up.
Founded in 1985, Dragon Diffusion uses traditional basket weaving techniques to create its designs, which are handwoven in India. From the Instagram-viral nantucket style (£390, Net-a-porter.com) to the egola bag (£410, Harrods.com), all the designs cost less than £500.
In a match made in bag heaven, Dragon Diffusion announced a collaboration with the beloved British fashion label Rixo last month. Naturally, the accessories and bags sold out within weeks. Now, with summer officially here, the collection is back in stock.
Talking about the launch, Orlagh McCloskey, CEO and co-founder of Rixo said: “I’ve long admired the brand’s dedication to artisanal craft, authenticity, and modern sophistication. The vintage-inspired bags and belts are perfect for warm-weather days and designed to be loved season after season.”
The seven-strong capsule includes two handwoven leather bag styles in various colourways and a statement belt, with pieces ranging from £145 to £385.
Rixo x Dragon Diffusion amoria bag: £245, Rixolondon.com
Celebrating the artistry of traditional weaving, the amoria bag draws inspiration from Japanese bamboo basketry while nodding to Sixties-style French basket bags. It looks like the perfect everyday size – it’s sold out in the green and tan colourway, but it’s still available in black. This might be my favourite affordable designer bag I’ve seen this season.
Rixo x Dragon Diffusion lucine bag: £385, Rixolondon.com
The lucine bag is generously sized, making it an ideal companion for beach days, long weekends or travelling. The same handwoven leather techniques as Dragon Diffusion’s recognisable bags have been employed here, and it’s available in two neutral colourways – classic tan (sold out) and deep dark brown – to slot seamlessly into your summer wardrobe.
Rixo x Dragon Diffusion Roxella belt: £145, Rixolondon.com
This statement belt has been inspired by a vintage piece discovered by Orlagh McCloskey and has been designed to be mixed and matched with your favourite Rixo dresses. Available in brown and black, I’ve added it straight to my basket.
