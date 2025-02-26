The Ordinary serum foundation
- Size: 30ml
- Shades: 36
- Shade tested: 2.1P
- Why we love it
- Easy to blend
- Lightweight and hydrating
- Glowy, radiant finish
- Take note
- Application can be messy
- No cap on the pump
Formula and application
The Ordinary serum foundation has returned in the same recognisable packaging. Owing to the watery consistency, the application can be a little messy. I prefer to apply the product onto the back of my hand and blend it across my face with a brush, but it can also be applied with your fingers – just be careful not to let the formula dribble down your hand. Similarly, there’s no cap on the bottle, so make sure to securely lock the pump and wipe it before throwing it into your make-up bag.
Despite these minor gripes, it really is a stellar foundation. It’s packed with skin-loving ingredients, including glycerin and hyaluronic acid to provide you with that much-needed hydration boost, while the star ingredients of mica and dimethicone help achieve a radiant finish.
Finish
The 36 shades have been categorised into fair, medium and dark skin tones. Sticking true to the original formula, the lightweight, serum-like consistency can be seamlessly blended or built up for your desired finish.
It’s ideal for fans of barely-there make-up as I find that it delivers a “your skin but better” look excellently. Adding radiance and smoothness, it masks blemishes and redness – tougher spots might need some extra help from concealer, though.
After application, my skin looked dewy and hydrated, and once it had dried down, I was left with a glowy but slightly matte finish.
At £6.40, it’s a fraction of the cost of other 30ml foundations, and it’s just as good as I remember – thank god it’s back.