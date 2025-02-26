Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Ordinary’s £6 serum foundation is finally back – and it’s just as good as I remember

The bargain formula was discontinued in 2021

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 26 February 2025 09:51 EST
This bargain beauty buy ticks every box
This bargain beauty buy ticks every box (iStock/The Independent )

Cast your mind back to 2017, when The Ordinary launched its serum foundation. Costing less than £6 (at the time) and with added skincare benefits, it soon amassed a waiting list of more than 25,000. Despite its huge fan base, it was mysteriously discontinued just a couple of years later. But, now it’s back.

Nearly every single one of my friends and I had The Ordinary’s formula when it was first released. Providing lightweight coverage and a natural finish, without drying out the skin, it was the perfect foundation for our university years.

But it wasn’t just the younger, more frugal generation who loved it. Beauty editors raved about the efficacious formula, comparing it to luxury foundations that were more than quadruple the price.

In IndyBest’s review from 2021, our beauty expert said: “If you want a lightweight, sheer coverage, natural finish foundation that lets your skin’s natural light and texture shine through without exacerbating the appearance of lines and pores, we highly recommend the serum foundation.”

So, why was it suddenly shelved? In an Instagram post from 2022, The Ordinary explained that despite the formula’s popularity, the accessible price point meant they weren't making enough money to continue producing it.

Related

But I’m ready to forgive and forget, as the beauty bemouth has officially re-launched the cult serum foundation. At £6.40, it’s ever so slightly higher priced than its predecessor, though we can only hope this means it will stick around for good this time.

How we tested

I was eager to be reunited with the formula
I was eager to be reunited with the formula (Daisy Lester)

The updated formula promises to offer the same lightweight and buildable coverage as the OG, available in 36 shades for a natural finish. It’s designed to blend seamlessly, resist settling into fine lines and leave a radiant glow, it’s also suitable for all skin types.

If, like me, you mourned the loss of The Ordinary serum foundation, no doubt you’ll want to stock up on the re-launch. So, to find out if it’s as good as I remember, I picked up a bottle of the new serum foundation as soon as it dropped. Considering the ease of application, coverage, staying power and the formula’s ingredients, here’s my verdict.

The Ordinary serum foundation

The Ordinary serum foundation
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: 36
  • Shade tested: 2.1P
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to blend
    • Lightweight and hydrating
    • Glowy, radiant finish
  • Take note
    • Application can be messy
    • No cap on the pump

Formula and application

The Ordinary serum foundation has returned in the same recognisable packaging. Owing to the watery consistency, the application can be a little messy. I prefer to apply the product onto the back of my hand and blend it across my face with a brush, but it can also be applied with your fingers – just be careful not to let the formula dribble down your hand. Similarly, there’s no cap on the bottle, so make sure to securely lock the pump and wipe it before throwing it into your make-up bag.

Despite these minor gripes, it really is a stellar foundation. It’s packed with skin-loving ingredients, including glycerin and hyaluronic acid to provide you with that much-needed hydration boost, while the star ingredients of mica and dimethicone help achieve a radiant finish.

Finish

the ordinary serum foundation
After using The Ordinary serum foundation (Daisy Lester )

The 36 shades have been categorised into fair, medium and dark skin tones. Sticking true to the original formula, the lightweight, serum-like consistency can be seamlessly blended or built up for your desired finish.

It’s ideal for fans of barely-there make-up as I find that it delivers a “your skin but better” look excellently. Adding radiance and smoothness, it masks blemishes and redness – tougher spots might need some extra help from concealer, though.

After application, my skin looked dewy and hydrated, and once it had dried down, I was left with a glowy but slightly matte finish.

At £6.40, it’s a fraction of the cost of other 30ml foundations, and it’s just as good as I remember – thank god it’s back.

  1.  £6 from Theordinary.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: The Ordinary serum foundation

The Ordinary’s serum foundation has immediately earned a spot back in my make-up bag. The perfect lightweight formula for when you’re looking for a natural finish, but it can equally be built up for when you need a little more coverage. The foundation blends like a dream and gives skin a radiant, glowy finish. Plus, there are 36 inclusive shades to choose from. For £6.40, what more could you want? The Ordinary says that the serum foundation is only back for a limited time only – so, I’ll be stockpiling for the foreseeable – and I suggest you do the same.

The Ordinary’s anti-ageing serum delivered ‘impressive results in very little time’, our beauty expert testified

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in