Cast your mind back to 2017, when The Ordinary launched its serum foundation. Costing less than £6 (at the time) and with added skincare benefits, it soon amassed a waiting list of more than 25,000. Despite its huge fan base, it was mysteriously discontinued just a couple of years later. But, now it’s back.

Nearly every single one of my friends and I had The Ordinary’s formula when it was first released. Providing lightweight coverage and a natural finish, without drying out the skin, it was the perfect foundation for our university years.

But it wasn’t just the younger, more frugal generation who loved it. Beauty editors raved about the efficacious formula, comparing it to luxury foundations that were more than quadruple the price.

In IndyBest’s review from 2021, our beauty expert said: “If you want a lightweight, sheer coverage, natural finish foundation that lets your skin’s natural light and texture shine through without exacerbating the appearance of lines and pores, we highly recommend the serum foundation.”

So, why was it suddenly shelved? In an Instagram post from 2022, The Ordinary explained that despite the formula’s popularity, the accessible price point meant they weren't making enough money to continue producing it.

But I’m ready to forgive and forget, as the beauty bemouth has officially re-launched the cult serum foundation. At £6.40, it’s ever so slightly higher priced than its predecessor, though we can only hope this means it will stick around for good this time.

How we tested

open image in gallery I was eager to be reunited with the formula ( Daisy Lester )

The updated formula promises to offer the same lightweight and buildable coverage as the OG, available in 36 shades for a natural finish. It’s designed to blend seamlessly, resist settling into fine lines and leave a radiant glow, it’s also suitable for all skin types.

If, like me, you mourned the loss of The Ordinary serum foundation, no doubt you’ll want to stock up on the re-launch. So, to find out if it’s as good as I remember, I picked up a bottle of the new serum foundation as soon as it dropped. Considering the ease of application, coverage, staying power and the formula’s ingredients, here’s my verdict.