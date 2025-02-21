Glycolic acid is an AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) that sloughs away the outermost layer of skin to help with brighter skin and smoother texture. It tends to work well with other skincare products, making it great to add to your routine without causing too much disruption. That being said, be wary of using it at the same time as retinol and always wear SPF the next day because AHA can make skin more sensitive and vulnerable in the sun - even in winter.

The Ordinary is known for its simple approach to ingredients, with the majority of its products focussing on one skincare ingredient, which makes controlling what goes on to your skin that much easier, especially if, like me, your skin is at all sensitive.

Having expanded into other areas, including hair and body, launching products for lash and brow growth, exfoliating cleansers and scalp moisturising serums, there’s no denying that its skincare is still the jewel in the crown. Famous for its affordability, with most of its products coming in at less than £20, The Ordinary’s glycolic acid costs less than £8 for 100ml (but it’s currently reduced at SpaceNK to just £6). That’s a pretty good deal.

How I tested

I love skincare, so I was excited to give this toner a go, especially because I’m normally quite hesitant when it comes to acid thanks to my somewhat sensitive skin. I’m not too blemish-prone but I suffer from hormonal breakouts and dull-looking skin, so I added the glycolic acid toner into my evening skincare routine three times a week after cleansing and before moisturising. When testing, I considered how the formula felt on my skin, considering if it was drying, and whether there was any reaction. Keep reading to find out what I thought.