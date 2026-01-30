Can Laura Mercier’s new tinted balm replace my full-coverage foundation?

Premium beauty name Laura Mercier is known for products that create a classic look, from its iconic translucent loose setting powder and tinted moisturiser to the caviar stick eyeshadow range. In a world full of beauty fads, the brand’s style has remained refreshingly simple since launching in 1996.

The lineup has a firm focus on creating a natural finish with a luxurious twist, and I used Laura Mercier products for my wedding make-up nearly two decades ago. So, I was excited to hear about the launch of its brand-new tinted blur balm. It’s billed as a balm-to-powder tint complete with smoothing peptides to enhance texture, and the brand claims the formula creates a long-wearing finish. Complete with light-diffusing pigments said to blur skin, the tinted balm comes in eight matte shades and can also be used for contouring.

As a 41-year-old beauty journalist, I must admit that I usually prefer full-coverage foundation for daily radiance. I’ve spent almost 15 years testing beauty products, and always revert back to the same Dior base. Could I be swayed by this new launch from another favourite brand of mine? I got my hands on some pre-launch samples to find out.

How I tested

I tested how well the formula lasted and assessed the finish it gave ( Helen Wilson-Beevers/The Independent )

I spent two days testing Laura Mercier’s new tinted blur balm, wearing it on an evening out and during a long day at work. I looked at the coverage created and how my skin looked and felt while wearing the product. I also noted whether the formula is buildable and if it could provide the smoothing base I seek.

