Can Laura Mercier’s new tinted balm replace my full-coverage foundation?
As a beauty expert, here’s my take on Laura Mercier’s tinted blur balm
Premium beauty name Laura Mercier is known for products that create a classic look, from its iconic translucent loose setting powder and tinted moisturiser to the caviar stick eyeshadow range. In a world full of beauty fads, the brand’s style has remained refreshingly simple since launching in 1996.
The lineup has a firm focus on creating a natural finish with a luxurious twist, and I used Laura Mercier products for my wedding make-up nearly two decades ago. So, I was excited to hear about the launch of its brand-new tinted blur balm. It’s billed as a balm-to-powder tint complete with smoothing peptides to enhance texture, and the brand claims the formula creates a long-wearing finish. Complete with light-diffusing pigments said to blur skin, the tinted balm comes in eight matte shades and can also be used for contouring.
As a 41-year-old beauty journalist, I must admit that I usually prefer full-coverage foundation for daily radiance. I’ve spent almost 15 years testing beauty products, and always revert back to the same Dior base. Could I be swayed by this new launch from another favourite brand of mine? I got my hands on some pre-launch samples to find out.
How I tested
I spent two days testing Laura Mercier’s new tinted blur balm, wearing it on an evening out and during a long day at work. I looked at the coverage created and how my skin looked and felt while wearing the product. I also noted whether the formula is buildable and if it could provide the smoothing base I seek.
Laura Mercier tinted blur balm
- Number of shades Eight
- Key ingredients Peptides, squalane and camelina sativa seed oil
- Why we love it
- A lightweight buildable base
- Feels softening on skin
- Mirror included in compact
- Take note
- Only eight shades available; doesn’t quite cover blemishes
Presented in a bougie gold compact, complete with a good-quality mirror, the balm give the first impression of being a luxe make-up treat, and this aligns with the £39 price point.
The balm-powder hybrid is lightweight – it feels creamy and veil-like when applying it to my hand. It doesn’t have the potential to cause the greasiness that many balms can – instead, the formula is silky-soft and almost sheer when only a small amount is applied.
The product includes skincare ingredients such as peptides, squalane and vitamin E-rich camelina sativa seed oil, and I could detect the nourishing, softening benefits instantly. Some powders cling to my fine lines or settle in dry patches, and I was pleased to note this product didn’t. Instead, it offers a smoothing layer that can then be topped up further for more coverage.
The balm creates a matte, velvety effect that looks natural – even after applying a few layers, the lightweight coverage remains subtle. In fact, I’d also suggest wearing it over foundation to get the smoothing, matte finish while maintaining a level of coverage. When dabbed on with fingers, the balm is brilliant as a gentle concealer for the under-eye area (although it doesn’t quite cover blemishes). Plus, its layerability means you could combine a few shades for contouring.
Because of the powdery, silky-soft formula, it doesn’t slide off with wear, and I’m happy to report the balm stayed put throughout an entire evening out. When wearing the product during the day, I did top it up – but that wasn’t an issue, given the handy mirror and its seamless formula.
Is the Laura Mercier tinted blur balm worth it?
I’m impressed with the natural, matte finish and smoothing, subtle coverage the tinted blur balm creates. It’s a multi-tasking product that can be used as a lightweight base, concealer, finishing layer, or for contouring. While I usually favour full-coverage foundation, this powder-balm formula has secured a place among my daily make-up essentials.
How I tested Laura Mercier’s tinted blur balm
Because this review was based on first impressions rather than wearing the balm over a long period of time, I tested it for two scenarios. I applied the balm with a fuller face of make-up for a night out and as part of a natural look for a day at the office. I looked at consistency, wearability and finish, as well as packaging and value for money. Throughout the trial, I also assessed the following:
- Formula: I looked at how smoothing the balm felt, and the effect created.
- Application: I noted how I’d apply the balm for optimum coverage and finish, and tested it with a brush and using my fingers.
- Results: I tested how long the balm stayed on my skin, and whether I’d keep using it as a daily make-up staple.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
With more than 16 years of experience in the media sphere, Helen Wilson-Beevers has written about and reviewed all kinds of beauty products. She’s interviewed several industry pros, including MUA Katie Jane Hughes, so she knows which products are worth your money. When it comes to the tinted blur balm, Helen knows what makes a formula work, having previously tested the best tinted moisturisers and foundations for dry skin for IndyBest.
