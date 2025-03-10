Aldi has dropped £9.99 alternatives to Le Labo’s luxury perfumes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Challenging the dominance of celebrity-founded, sickly sweet scents, Le Labo burst onto the New York fragrance scene in the late Noughties. Circa 2011, santal 33 was the It-girl (and boy) perfume, loved by the likes of Alexa Chung and Justin Bieber.

Synonymous with its chic, apothecary-style packaging and fresh, unisex blends, the brand regularly tops the best perfume edits from beauty editors and makes it onto bestseller lists at retailers.

Testament to Le Labo’s cult influence, plenty of brand’s have launched santal 33 or another 13-inspired alternatives at a more palatable price points – see M&S’s warmth fragrance, which regularly sells out, or Zara’s energetically New York parfum.

Now, it’s Aldi’s turn. Landing just in time for Mother’s Day gifting, the budget supermarket has unveiled three new eau de parfums that are inspired by Le Labo’s most famous fragrances. Costing £9.99, Lacura sandalwood riffs on santal 33 while Lacura addition is a nod to another 13, and Lacura black intense is homage to the noir 29.

Whether it’s a Jo Malone candle or Sol De Janeiro body mist alternative, Aldi’s budget beauty buys have a reputation for selling out fast. Of course, no product can beat the real deal, but if your purse doesn’t stretch to the Le Labo OG scents, here’s how to shop the new Aldi Lacura perfumes.

Aldi Lacura sandalwood eau de parfum: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk – available in store

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Aldi claims that its Lacura sandalwood eau de parfum rivals Le Labo’s cult santal 33 scent (£234, Johnlewis.com). The fragrance is balanced by spice and violet, with rich woody notes of sandalwood and oud. Unfolding into musk and amber, it’s described as soft and warm. While the two fragrances differ in formulation and complexity, they share the same base ingredients of sandalwood, cedarwood, amber and leather-like accords. Plus, Aldi’s 100ml version costs just £9.99, compared to Le Labo’s £234 100ml bottle.

Aldi Lacura addition eau de parfum: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk – available in store

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

A nod to Le Labo’s another 13 fragrance (£234, Johnlewis.com), Aldi’s Lacura addition eau de parfum comes with a saving of 96 per cent. Paul Mescal’s favourite Le Labo scent, another 13 is characterised by its clean, musky fragrance. Aldi’s alternative is a simplified take, using a more synthetic musk to replicate the scent, as well as amber for warmth, woody accords for depth and fresh citrus notes of pear and apple.

Aldi Lacura black intense eau de parfum: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk – available in store

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

An homage to Le Labo’s noir 29 eau de parfum (£234, Johnlewis.com), Aldi’s Lacura black intense is described as fresh and complex. Sharing the same notes of cedarwood and vetiver, the scent has a spicy kick thanks to clove and bay, while bergamot gives it tangy lift. The base unfolds into a rich aroma of tobacco and hay, rivalling the sensual musk of Le Labo’s more premium buy.

Looking for more perfume suggestions? M&S’s TikTok-approved fragrances rival YSL, Jo Malone and more