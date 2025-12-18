We tasted the best supermarket Christmas sandwiches, and this was the clear winner

Much like opening the doors of an advent calendar, peeling back the plastic on a Christmas supermarket sandwich has become a festive ritual – and one I approach with genuine excitement. Every year, supermarkets attempt to outdo one another with inventive flavour combinations and seasonal spins on familiar fillings: from pigs-in-blanket rolls and prawn cocktail subs to full roast-inspired creations wrapped in a Yorkshire pudding (Tesco is the place to go for that). Many have also launched festive sides to elevate the meal deal, but this time the focus is firmly on the star of the show: the best Christmas sandwiches, wraps and rolls.

To find the standout options, I sampled eight festive sandwiches straight from supermarket shelves. And, rather than relying solely on my own judgement, I also called in the wider IndyBest team, who put their tastebuds to work to help crown the best festive sarnie for 2025.

We looked for bread that added to the overall experience instead of simply holding the filling together. The fillings themselves needed to deliver too, with balanced flavours, good-quality ingredients and generous portions – those padded out with spinach leaves or carrot shavings didn’t fare as well. While creative twists were welcomed, classic turkey and Boxing Day–style leftovers executed well were equally rewarded.

The best Christmas sandwiches for 2025 are:

Best overall – M&S turkey feast sandwich: £4.25, Marksandspencer.com

– M&S turkey feast sandwich: £4.25, Marksandspencer.com Best seafood – Aldi specially selected seafood cocktail sandwich: £2.75, Aldi.co.uk

– Aldi specially selected seafood cocktail sandwich: £2.75, Aldi.co.uk Best vegan – Waitrose Christmas vegetable festive feast sandwich: £3.75, Waitrose.com

– Waitrose Christmas vegetable festive feast sandwich: £3.75, Waitrose.com Best wrap – Asda magical three little piggies half and half wrap: £2.88, Asda.com

How we tested

I chose a variety of flavours to test ( Alice Reynolds/The Independent )

When judging each sandwich, taste and texture came first: we looked for a satisfying meal, which had interesting flavour, was enjoyable on the palate, and not soggy from excess mayo – or, conversely, dry. I paid close attention to the bread, noting how well it complemented the filling. Packaging also mattered, with convenient containers and reduced-plastic options, such as cardboard sleeves or boxes, earning extra points. Finally, with meal-deal prices climbing (the £3 Tesco clubcard deal now a distant memory), I assessed the cost of each sandwich on its own, focusing, as with every IndyBest review, on true value for money.