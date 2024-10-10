Jump to content
Discover big-hitters, from Elemis, Sol de Janeiro and Ren to Neom, Charlotte Tilbury and Kate Somerville

Daisy Lester
Thursday 10 October 2024 16:43 EDT
This year’s offering includes 32 products
This year’s offering includes 32 products (iStock/The Independent )

It might feel wrong to start thinking about Christmas ahead of the official countdown, but there’s no such thing as being too early in the beauty world. From Liberty and Harvey Nichols to M&S and Boots, brands are kicking off the festivities with luxe advent calendars for skincare and make-up fans.

A curated mix of the bestsellers in its beauty hall, John Lewis & Partners is always one of the most anticipated line-ups each year. As for 2024, it doesn’t disappoint.

Setting you back £195 but boasting an overall worth of more than £900, you’re saving more than 70 per cent on the beauty inside with the roster of products spanning make-up, haircare, skincare, fragrance and more.

From cult names like Ouai, Living Proof, Murad and Sunday Riley to premium brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Kate Somerville, Sol de Janeiro, Ren and Bobbi Brown, there are 32 products inside – 20 of which are full size (the most ever).

Ramping up the excitement to the big day, 10 of you could also win a £500 gift voucher behind door 25, as well as luxury experiences (think a Neom ultimate spa break and treatments at Cavendish Clinics across the UK).

How I tested

Testing some of the products inside
Testing some of the products inside (Daisy Lester)

I got my hands on John Lewis’s beauty advent calendar for 2024 to see if it is as luxe as the brand claims, as well as if it stands out in the crowded market. Committing the cardinal Christmas sin of opening each drawer ahead of December, I assessed the packaging and variety of products and brands found inside, the quality of the formulas and value for money. Here’s my verdict.

John Lewis beauty advent calendar

john lewis advent.png
  • Price: £195
  • Worth: More than £900
  • Number of products : 32
  • Number of full-size products : 20
  • Advent calendar highlights: Laura Mercier caviar stick eyeshadow matte, Dermalogica agesmart biolumi c serum, Sunday Riley luna sleeping night oil, Nars blush, Bobbi Brown smokey eye mascara
  • Why we love it
    • Variety of products
    • Features 20 full-size products
    • Premium brands
    • Good products for gifting

First things first, the packaging. The 32 products are packed into a sturdy, durable box that opens to reveal 25 gold-coloured drawers. The outer is patterned in the same festive tone, with illustrations of birds, clouds, stars and the sun. The overall design is evergreen enough to repurpose as storage long after Christmas, but the gold foil finish still gives the box an understated festive feel.

As for the contents though, there is plenty to get excited about. If you’re a skincare buff, you’re in for a treat. From Murad’s retinol youth renewal eye serum (£79, Johnlewis.com) to improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles and Votary’s radiance reveal mask (£65, Johnlewis.com) to revive tired eyes to Dermalogica’s biolumin C-serum (£96, Johnlewis.com) for brightening and firming and Sunday Riley’s sleeping night oil (£45, Johnlewis.com) to fight signs of premature ageing, there’s some hero anti-ageing formulas in the mix.

But, the crowd-pleasing line-up has something for women of every age. Think Sol de Janeiro’s viral Brazilian bum bum body cream (£21, Johnlewis.com) which features the viral brand’s signature floral scent, to Charlotte Tilbury’s famous magic cream (£26, Johnlewis.com) – is my go-to when my face is in dire need of a natural-looking glow. Then, there’s Kate Somerville’s viral goat cleansing milk 30ml (£39 for 120ml, Johnlewis.com) which I love for gently removing make-up at the end of the day.

When it comes to your locks, there’s a roster of premium products to give your hair some oomph during party season. Living Proof’s full shampoo (£14, Johnlewis.com) and conditioner (£13, Johnlewis.com) are a miracle duo that revive flat and dull hair by cleansing and giving the illusion of thickness. Percy & Reed’s smoothing blow dry cream (£20, Johnlewis.com) is one of my favourites for taming frizz ahead of heat styling (flyaways, be gone), while Ouai’s fine-to-medium treatment mask (£34 for 246ml, Johnlewis.com) is just the ticket for when you’ve been neglecting your locks and they really need some TLC.

The make-up offering in beauty advent calendars tends to be somewhat lacking, but that’s to be expected owing to the need to be inclusive and suitable for a range of skin types and tones. John Lewis makes up for it with some big hitters though – including Mac’s velvety soft and hydrating lipstick (£25, Johnlewis.com) in an everyday dusty pink, the lipstick has impressive staying power and doesn’t dry out lips. Completing your party look is Bobbi Brown’s smokey eye mascara (£31, Johnlewis.com), which boasts a smudge-free formula and rich black pigment and Laura Mercier caviar stick eyeshadow matte (£28, Johnlewis.com) in a shimmery gold-toned brown – it’s perfect for applying on the go. All are full-size so you really do feel like you’re getting value for money.

The fragrance offering is less enticing with mini size Ghost orb of night eau de parfum 10ml (£44 for 50ml, Johnlewis.com) (I’d recommend you avoid if you don’t enjoy floral scents) and Parfums de Marly delina eau de parfum (£140 for 30ml, Johnlewis.com), which is light and fresh with the scent lingering long into the day.

If you’re a bather, you’ll delight in three bath oils from Aromatherapy Associates (£58, Johnlewis.com), Olverum (£28, Johnlewis.com)and Neom 10ml (£45 for 100ml, Johnlewis.com). If not, they’ll make lovely stocking filler for a lucky recipient come Christmas day. As will the Neom lavender candle (£38, Johnlewis.com) and Espa bergamot and jasmine body wash (full-size for £20, Johnlewis.com).

The verdict: John Lewis beauty advent calendar

John Lewis’s beauty advent calendar sets out to be a luxe offering, and I can’t argue that it delivers. Packed with 32 products that both you and your mum can enjoy, from anti-ageing heroes to viral body and make-up products, the variety of products increases its value for money.

There are plenty of inclusions that could easily be gifted (think the Neom candle, Bobbi Brown mascara and the Charlotte Tilbury magic cream), while the full-size offering will keep your beauty arsenal well-stocked long beyond Christmas. Costing £195 but with a value of more than £900, you’re saving more than 70 per cent on the beauty inside – and you might even win the golden ticket of a £500 voucher or luxury experience. What more could you want?

