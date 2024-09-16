Jump to content
You’ll find the brand’s bestselling hoola bronzer, precisely eyeliner and roller mascara hidden inside

Daisy Lester
Monday 16 September 2024 09:28 EDT
The calendar is worth nearly £300
The calendar is worth nearly £300 (iStock/The Independent )

The world of beauty advent calendars is big business. From Harrods and Liberty to Boots and M&S, these countdowns for skincare, haircare and make-up lovers are the new festive tradition that more often than not sell out.

While retailers including LOOKFANTASTIC, Sephora and Cult Beauty curate a line-up of its various bestsellers, advent calendars from the likes of Espa, Elemis and No7 are the greatest hits of their most cult products.

Much loved for its eyebrow products (from the fluff-up gel to the precisely pencil), hoola bronzer and pore-blurring products, Benefit is a highlight in the beauty advent calendar season – and I’ve already got my hands on the brand’s 2024 offering.

Characterised by its signature kitsch packaging, the calendar is uniquely designed as a grocery store basket with 24 products for each day of December. Inside, you’ll find award-winning formulas, full-size bestsellers and 18 deluxe and mini products to keep your travel bag well-stocked.

Costing £156, it boasts an overall value of £295, meaning you’re saving more than 50 per cent on the beauty inside. From fan favourites like the roller mascara and roller liquid eyeliner to crowd-pleasing powder blushes and bronzers, it’s a hall of fame for Benefit’s most popular products. But is it worth the money?

How we tested

Testing some of the products inside
Testing some of the products inside (Daisy Lester)

To help you decide whether Benefit’s beauty advent calendar is the one you should invest in for Christmas 2024, I opened every door ahead of December (unforgivable, I know). Considering the variety of contents inside, the quality of the products, the sizes, value for money and the packaging, here’s my verdict on Benefit’s the gorgeous grocer beauty 24-day advent calendar.

Benefit the gorgeous grocer beauty 24 day advent calendar

benefit advent calendar
  • Worth: £295
  • Number of days: 24
  • Number of full-size products: Four
  • Advent calendar highlights: Benefit POREfessional smoothing face primer, Benefit badgal volumising mascara, Benefit brow setter 24-hour invisible shaping and setting gel, Benefit roller liner eyeliner, Benefit hoola matte bronzer,
  • Available: Now
  • Why we love it
    • Cult products
    • Taster of all the brand’s make-up
    • Reusable storage basket
  • Take note
    • Repetitive products
    • Lots of mini size products

Inside Benefit’s beauty advent calendar, you’ll find 24 make-up products spanning mascara, eyeliner, bronzers and blushes, primers and eyebrow pencils.

There are four full-size products each worth around £30 alone, which will elevate your make-up looks long after the festive season. Full-size favourites are the cult badgal black mascara (£21.60, Lookfantastic.com), which adds volume and drama to lashes, the roller liquid black eyeliner (£22.50, Lookfantastic.com) that helps me create the perfect cat-eye look that lasts all day, POREfessional smoothing face primer (£32, Lookfantastic.com) to minimise the look of pores and the brow setter (£20.80, Lookfantastic.com) for shaping and setting your arches. The roller liner and badgal mascara are both staples of my routine, with the full-size products boasting impressive staying power while a little goes a long way (you won’t need to rebuy any time soon).

Aside from these four favourites, there are 18 deluxe and mini products, making them perfect for travelling or topping up your make-up on the go.

Of course, there’s the hoola bronzer (£13, Lookfantastic.com), which is just as popular as when it first launched in 2001. The matte formula glides onto the skin effortlessly with a brush and blends seamlessly with other face products. There are four blush shades to compliment the hoola bronzer. My go-to is the Willa, a dusty pink (£13.20, Lookfantastic.com) that adds a healthy flush to your cheeks while starlaa is a rosy bronze blush (£16.50, Lookfantastic.com) that’s nice for darker complexions. Despite being a mini size, they should last you a long time, with just one stroke adding a decent amount of colour to the cheeks.

As well as the full-size badgal mascara, the Benefit calendar includes three other formulas: the roller mascara (£15, Lookfantastic.com) which is perfect for a subtle, everyday curl, the they’re real! (£15, Lookfantastic.com) for a more voluminous look and fan fest (£12, Lookfantastic.com) for length and definition.

Benefit is practically synonymous with brows and its calendar features four of the brand’s bestsellers. The precisely eyebrow pencil (£14.50, Lookfantastic.com) is my daily staple for creating perfect definition in just a few strokes while the 24-hour brow setter finishes the look for all-day definition. There’s also the fluff-up brow wax (£14.50, Lookfantastic.com) for Lily Collins-esque volume and the tinted gel (£14.50, Lookfantastic.com) to mask any sparseness.

The calendar does start to feel a little repetitive when it comes to the lip products, with four tiny lip tints (£21.50 for 6ml, Lookfantastic.com) – fans of the brand might be disappointed by unboxing similar shades of pink and red day after day. But Benefit redeems itself with four different products from its skincare range, including a foaming cleanser (£11.20, Lookfantastic.com), which works effectively to remove make-up and grime, and a deep clay mask (£14.40, Lookfantastic.com) for a little pampering during party season.

Packaged into a reusable pink grocery crate, the calendar is a nice departure from the throw-away boxes that most brands use. The crate can be repurposed as storage long beyond Christmas, adding a dose of dopamine to your bathroom or vanity table.

The verdict: Benefit advent calendar

If you love make-up, Benefit’s beauty advent calendar is a nice chance to sample all the brand’s bestsellers. From brow-perfecting products and mascara for every occasion to blushes and bronzers for contouring and primers for prepping your skin and masking pores, the calendar gifts you a full face of make-up. The repetitive lip products could be improved on and I would have liked to see more full-size products, but these gripes are redeemed by the stellar mascara line-up and brow products, as well as the reusable pink crate for storing all your gifts.

