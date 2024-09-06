Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The No7 beauty advent calendars are always a success and, in 2024, the brand is back with its two sell-out iterations, including a wondrous full-size-only edit.

That’s right, the ultimate calendar (£175, Boots.com) is set to contain 25 full-size No7 products worth more than £514. It will feature make-up and skincare, including the ever-popular (and IndyBest-approved) future renew range, and offers you £300 in savings.

Alongside the ultimate advent, No7’s classic beauty advent – 25 beauty secrets (£60, Boots.com) – is one of the most reasonably priced calendars we’ve spotted so far for 2024, boasting more than £236 worth of products. Much like the ultimate, it will feature a mixture of skincare and make-up but with a more modest mix of full and deluxe mini-sized items. Keep reading for how you can secure yours.

Boots 25 days of beauty secrets advent calendar: £60, Boots.com

Price: £60

£60 Worth: £236

£236 Number of days : 25

: 25 Number of products: 25

25 Advent calendar highlights: Future renew eye cream, restore and renew multi-action eye cream

Future renew eye cream, restore and renew multi-action eye cream Available: TBC

The exact contents of this calendar are currently being guarded by cloak and dagger, but we do know that you will save a massive £170 on the Christmas countdown – and we spotted a couple of products in the pictures online, including the future renew eye cream, which we can’t wait to try.

In previous years, the brand’s lower-price advents (in 2023, No7 actually released two advents around the £60-mark, as well as the ultimate bundle) have been packed full of best-selling products, including the lift and luminate day cream, the pure retinol night concentrate and the moisture drench lipstick. Describing the former – the day cream – in our No7 full review, “we found this to be one of the brand’s best daytime products, due to the moisture it gave to our skin”. Here’s hoping for something similar this year.

As so much is being kept top secret, we’re yet to learn when exactly the calendar will be available to buy, so we’d recommend joining the waitlist now to avoid disappointment.

Boots ultimate beauty calendar: £175, Boots.com

Price: £175

£175 Worth: £515

£515 Number of days: 25

25 Number of products: 25

25 Advent calendar highlights: Future renew damage reversal serum and future renew damage reversal SPF40 day cream

Future renew damage reversal serum and future renew damage reversal SPF40 day cream Available: TBC

Much like the beauty secrets calendar, the exact contents of this calendar are also being kept secret for the time being. That said, we do know that the calendar includes only full-size products, which is quite something. What’s more, we did some detective work and spotted the brand’s future renew damage reversal serum and future renew damage reversal SPF40 day cream in the pictures online, so can deduce you’ll be unboxing those two products at some point in December.

The highly reviewed full 360 mascara, the restore and renew serum boost sheet mask and the future renew damage reversal serum all featured in the 2022 and 2023 Christmas calendars, so we can expect something fairly close to this for 2024. The contents are sure to offer you the opportunity to feel your best throughout December and beyond. Bring on advent.

