A beauty writer’s guide to the Boots Boxing Day sale 2024

Beauty fans, gather around because there’s a week until prices on all your favourite skincare, make-up and haircare become slashed once more in the Boots Boxing Day sales. That’s right, while we’ve been knuckling down with all things Christmas shopping, wrestling with wrapping paper and the like, Boots has been preparing a smörgåsbord of beauty goodies for the annual end-of-year sale.

Plenty of the retailer’s stocked brands will be reduced for the event and, whether you missed out on that must-have lip oil from Santa or the family gatherings have left you fresh out of face wash (that sister needs a talking to...), you can rest assured there’ll be a deal or two to dig into come 26 December.

As someone who’s worked on the sale for quite a few turns around the sun, I’ve accrued all the information you’ll need to secure the best bargains. So scroll on for my beauty expert intel, plus the deals live to shop today.

When does Boots’ Boxing Day sale start?

Based on previous Boxing Day bonanzas from the brand, its sale will officially kick off on 26 December; however, Boots has been known to launch deals earlier online. In 2023, for instance, it launched its online deals on 23 December while those shopping in-store had to wait until 26 December. With reduced hours across the high street for the Christmas period, I’d advise checking Boxing Day opening times with your local store if you are planning on heading down in person.

What deals can I expect in Boots’ Boxing Day sale?

While we can’t confirm what items we’ll be seeing reduced in the post-Christmas markdowns, there are a few brands I’ve come to expect in the Boxing Day sales – including Oral-B, No7, and fragrance brands, such as YSL and Calvin Klein. Indeed, last year No7’s protect and perfect best-sellers were reduced by more than £35, while hair stylist Adam Reed’s hero styling products were half-price. Plus, I’ll be eyeing up the Dyson airwrap for a killer deal, too – a must for those after the perfect New Year’s Eve bouncy blow.

When will the Boots Boxing Day sale finish?

Though its name suggests it’s a one-day affair, the Boots Boxing Day sale usually combines with its January sales and finishes towards the middle to end of the first month of the year. In fact, it’s in this second half of the sale that Boots has been known to offer up to 70 per cent off. That said, these later savings do tend to be in stock that’s left over from the Christmas build-up and initial Boxing Day reductions – gift sets, star gifts from December etc.

My tips for shopping the Boots Boxing Day sales, as a beauty expert

If you’ve been eyeing up a hair dryer, IPL machine or LED face mask (to name but a few of the goodies I’m hoping to see on sale), you’ll want to have your smartphone, tablet or computer handy from 23 December. High-ticket items like these will be the first to sell out, so in the event that the brand does launch its sale early, you’ll want to be ready.

What’s more, I’d advise logging into the app or website ahead of time so that you can cash in on those all-important advantage points and save time at the checkout. In anticipation of the savings, you could bookmark the items you’re hoping will be reduced.

While some beauty items aren’t returnable, if you can resist the urge to not use a pair of straighteners or a beard trimmer until 23 to 26 December, you could even buy them now and return them if they do prove to be in stock and reduced come the big day.

My last tip is to check the prices of your desired products now and make a note of them, lest you end up paying more in the sale with falsely inflated discounts.

Best Boots deals to shop now

If you can’t wait until the post-Christmas rush then you’re in luck with discounts of more than £400 live to shop now.

YSL black opium le parfum, 50ml: Was £110, now £66, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

A perfume that’s loved by IndyBest readers, YSL’s black opium is a big hitter with intriguing notes of coffee, vanilla and white florals. In its original eau de parfum edition, beauty writer Lauren Cunningham described it as “the perfect pick for evenings out” in her guide to the best perfumes for women. Now, in this le parfum iteration, the brand shines a spotlight on its vanilla notes specifically for a sweeter, warmer finish that’s party season-approved. New Year’s Eve, here you come.

Lancôme genifique gift set: Was £96, now £47.04, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Lancôme’s genefique collection is an anti-ageing skincare saviour and uses pre and probiotics, plus hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to boost skin barrier support and your complexion’s natural radiance. Though the specific formula isn’t included here, when mature skin expert Sabine Weisel reviewed the genefique range’s yeux light-pearl eye and lash concentrate when testing the best eye serums, she praised the product’s “instantly cooling effect” on tired eyes. In this set, too, you’ll receive an eye cream plus two sizes of the genefique OG youth activating concentrate – all with a generous 50 per cent off.

Braun smart IPL skin i·expert: Was £859.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

IPL machines are the key to long-lasting hair removal and, ultimately, smooth and velvety skin. This one from Braun – the IPL skin i-expert – is top of the game and, when we reviewed its predecessor (with this the PL7147 and the one tested the PL7387) in our guide, beauty fanatic Amira wowed at how it “quickly and efficiently remove unwanted hair” while various intensity settings made it suitable for different skin and hair types. With this newer version, the PL7147 cleverly detects the best setting for your skin tone from a choice of ten different intensities. Clever stuff and, with more than £400 off, you’ll be cashing in on a second-to-none saving.

