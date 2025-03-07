The biggest news in the book world of late, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has released her first novel in 10 years: Dream Count.

The Nigerian author is regarded as one of the greatest contemporary writers, winning the Women’s Prize for Fiction in 2007 for her sweeping novel set during the Nigerian Civil War, Half of a Yellow Sun (£9.19, Amazon.co.uk). Her bestselling last novel, Americanah (£9.19, Amazon.co.uk) explored a young woman’s experience immigrating to America, winning the National Book Critics Circle Award in 2013.

In the years since Americanah, Adichie has written the seminal collection of essays We Should All Be Feminists (£6.99, Amazon.co.uk), which most women have on their shelves, and the critically acclaimed Notes on Grief (£6.99, Amazon.co.uk), a tribute to her father following his death.

Fast forward to now and Dream Count marks her return to fiction. Exploring the love, longing and desires of four women, it’s a piece of work that’s a decade in the making. Unsurprisingly, it’s already critically acclaimed, earning a spot on the Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist on its release date.

A meditation on the true meaning of happiness, what it is to love and be loved, and how to be truly known by another human being, it’s arguably Adichie’s best title yet. Having read and loved her previous novels, I was eagerly anticipating the release of Dream Count. Happily, it didn’t disappoint.