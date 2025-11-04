Best Christmas books, from classic novels to contemporary romances

The best Christmas books offer cosy escapism during the festive period (roaring fire and glass of mulled wine optional, but recommended). Whether it’s a romantic comedy or a fantasy novel in a snowy other-world, the criterion is simple: it’s got to give you that warm, fuzzy feeling.

Classics like Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will never get old, and Louisa May Allcot’s Little Women equally puts you in the festive spirit. Some famous tomes are family favourites – think Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman or Chris Van Allsburg’s The Polar Express (the movies are even more enjoyable afterwards).

Contemporary literature has just as much to offer. Laurie Gilmore – a Gilmore Girls-inspired alias – has taken TikTok by storm with her small-town book series Dream Harbor, and the novel The Christmas Tree Farm is a favourite among fans. Similarly reminiscent of Hallmark movies, Christina Lauren’s New York Times bestselling novel In a Holidaze nods to The Holiday.

Some Christmas books evoke the season thanks to their childhood nostalgia – see JK Rowling’s Harry Potter book series or C S Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Others like Markus Zusak’s The Book Thief or Claire Keegan’s Small Things Like These might tackle difficult themes, but remind the reader to be grateful during the festive period – just like A Christmas Carol did on its release in 1843.

With festivities fast approaching, I’ve curated a selection of the best Christmas books to hunker down with as the nights draw in, from cosy crime to romance and fantasy.

The best Christmas books are: