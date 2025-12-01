My favourite tried-and-tested Sony headphones slashed by £100 for Black Friday

With still a few days to go before Black Friday ends, I’m thrilled to share that Sony’s best wireless headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM6, which were released earlier this year, are reduced for Black Friday by £100. This a superb saving on the latest model of what has become my favourite pair of cans.

The latest Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones easily followed the brilliant Sony WH-1000XM5, which were released in 2022. Combining everything I loved about the XM5, with the comfort and foldable design of the XM4 – I think they’re the best pair of headphones you can buy right now.

The adaptive noise cancellation has been upgraded from the previous model, and the tuning has been refined for a richer sound. The design is also sleeker and compact, so is more travel-friendly. I’m especially impressed with the broader, more detailed soundstage, which really shines on high-resolution tracks.

However, the XM6 headphones aren’t easy on the wallet, retailing for almost £400 at full price, putting them in the same league as Apple’s AirPods Max. That’s why I’m always on the lookout for a deal on them – and fortunately, this Black Friday, you too can get your hands on a pair for less.

If that’s not enough, you’ll be pleased to hear the older, but still excellent, WH-1000XM5 headphones have also had a price cut, as have the WF-1000XM5 earbuds. Keep reading for all the details, and more updates throughout Black Friday weekend.

Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones: Was £399, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

Sony has just snipped the price of Sony’s flagship wireless headphones by £100 for Black Friday. Launched this summer, the XM6 is my favourite pair of wireless headphones (I gave the XM6 five stars in my review). The Sony WH-1000XM6 cans aren’t just a slight tweak on a winning formula, they might be the best all-around headphones I’ve used so far. They sound better, block out more noise and do it all without messing up the things I already loved about the XM5. This latest iteration genuinely feels new, not just a small redesign.

You can also buy the headphones refurbished for further money off on Back Market. Right now, they’re available in excellent condition for £319 (Backmarket.co.uk), saving you £80.

Sony WH-1000XM5SA wireless headphones: Was £259, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

If the WH-1000XM6 headphones are still too pricey for your liking, the previous-generation XM5 are still up there as some of my favourite headphones, and you can save more than £59 on the model at Amazon. This version comes with a soft shell case, rather than the hard shell, which is the reason for the "SA” on the end of the model number, but they’re still the exact same XM5s headphones apart from that.

The sound quality more than holds its own. Whether you’re listening to orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop playlist, the XM5s sound fantastic – warm, detailed and incredibly well balanced, as I noted in my review. The active noise cancellation is also still among the best, handling both low rumbles and high-pitched distractions with ease.

Sony WF-1000XM5: Was £219, now £179, Currys.co.uk

Sony has just slashed the price of the WF-1000XM5 earbuds by £40, too. While it’s not the lowest price I’ve seen on the buds (it’s £10 shy off its all-time low), Currys is offering a great early Black Friday deal on tech critic David Phelan’s favourite wireless earbuds. “What really stands out is the sound quality, with a level of deft clarity and forensic detail that makes every part of the music soar, from vocals to mid-range and bass,” he said in his review, adding that Sony’s ANC was exceptional.

When does Black Friday 2025 end?

Most Black Friday sales started a week or two ahead of the official date, 28 November 2025, and deals are set to end at midnight on Cyber Monday (1 December).

