Oodie’s Black Friday 2024 sale has 50% off all its blanket hoodies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Each winter, blanket hoodies are one of the hottest buys – and one brand in particular dominates the market: Oodie. Luckily, if you’re looking to save on one of its coveted wearable throws, the brand has just announced the return of its mega Black Friday event.

Much loved for its shearling-lined blanket hoodies, matching pyjamas and new outerwear options that all aim to keep you toasty, the brand is an IndyBest favourite. Its oversized hoodies lived up to the hype in our tried and tested round-up of the best blanket hoodies.

Hot property as a means to hold off turning on the central heating for as long as possible, everyone from TikTokers (#oodie has 486.3 million views, and counting) to money expert Martin Lewis making a compelling case for the blankets. A cost-effective way to keep cosy without causing your household bills to soar, most of the blankets are complete with hoods, sleeves or armholes and are usually finished in a plush fleece fabric.

Now, the blanket hoodie brand has just kicked off its Black Friday sale early with 50 per cent off everything. Yes, everything. Here are just a few of the designs to make a beeline for, including options for kids.

Read more: Best early Black Friday 2024 deals

The Oodie, black: Was £65, now £32.50, Theoodie.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oodie )

The brand’s hoodies were rated highly in our review of the best blanket hoodies, where we found the oversized hoodie to be “veryoversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees”. Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside.

“Large enough to curl beneath it on the sofa but still sufficiently fitted and lightweight to move around the house while working from home, the Oodie will be a saviour when temperatures plummet,” said our tester. Our only gripe was its not-so-pocket-friendly price, making this deal especially appealing.

Oodie retriever, kid: Was £39, now £19.50, Theoodie.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oodie )

If you’re shopping for kids, this Oodie is detailed with golden retreiver dogs, and is bound to delight little ones. The one-size-fits-all blanket hoodie is designed for kids between ages 7 and 13, complete with a soft flannel fleece finish and cosy sherpa lining. Plus, there’s a large front pocket for keeping hands warm and an oversized hood for extra comfort appeal. Right now, you can save £20.

Oodie green fluffy dressing gown: Was £55, now £27.50, Theoodie.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oodie )

If you prefer a dressing gown over a blanket hoodie, look no further than Oodie’s luxuriously fluffy robe. Perfect for swaddling up in on winter evenings, it boasts a soft, fluffy texture on the exterior and the same warming sherpa fleece inner-lining as the brand’s blanket hoodies. An enveloping hood, two large patch pockets and a tie belt make it extra cosy. Right now, you can save 50 per cent.

Best early Black Friday deals to shop, according to a shopping expert