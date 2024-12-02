Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Blanket hoodies are among winter’s hottest buys – and one brand in particular dominates the market: Oodie. Luckily, the brand’s mega Black Friday event sees 50 per cent off everything (yes, everything) and this generosity extends to Cyber Monday, too.

Much loved for its shearling-lined blanket hoodies, matching pyjamas and new outerwear options that all aim to keep you toasty, the brand is an IndyBest favourite. Its oversized hoodies lived up to the hype in my review of the best blanket hoodies.

The garments are hot property as a means to hold off turning on the central heating for as long as possible, with everyone from TikTokers (#oodie has 486.3 million views, and counting) to money expert Martin Lewis making a compelling case for the blankets.

Here are just a few of the designs to make a beeline for, including options for kids, dressing gowns, weighted blankets and more.

Read more: Follow Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals live

The Oodie, black: Was £65, now £32.50, Theoodie.co.uk

“Large enough to curl beneath it on the sofa but still sufficiently fitted and lightweight to move around the house while working from home, the Oodie will be a saviour when temperatures plummet,” I said in my review of the cult Oodie. My only gripe was its not-so-pocket-friendly price, making this 50 per cent saving especially appealing.

Oodie black zip through outdoor jacket: Was £109, now £54.50, Theoodie.co.uk

If you’ve always wanted to feel the freedom of wearing your Oodie outside, now you can. Oodie has created a water-repellent, zip-up version of its classic blanket hoodie so you can be cosy inside and out, literally. Suited and booted with a hood, extra-large side pockets and a 50 per cent discount too!

The Oodie, corgi: Was £65, now £32.50, Theoodie.co.uk

The brand’s hoodies were rated highly in our review of the best blanket hoodies, where I found the oversized hoodie to be “very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees”. Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside. If you’re sold, you can get the brand’s OG Oodie in this playful corgi print for just £32.50 right now.

Oodie pig sherpa dressing gown: Was £65, now £32.50, Theoodie.co.uk

It seems Oodie’s dressing gowns are very popular. Case in point: this design, a very sweet pig pattern, is the only one still in stock on the brand’s site, so be quick if you want to snap up the 50 per cent discount. Featuring a hood, the dressing gown is lined with the brand’s famously cosy sherpa fleece – if your gown isn’t quite cutting it this winter, it sounds as though Oodie’s is up to the task.

The Oodie cloud onesie: Was £75, now £37.50, Theoodie.co.uk

For a head-to-toe snuggly feeling you can’t go wrong with Oodie’s onesies. I love this adorable unisex cloud print, which is perfect for lounging about the house or cosy movie nights. The sherpa-lined hood and handy pockets make this a onesie you’ll never want to take off, especially as it currently has a whopping 50 per cent discount.

Winnie daisy Oodie original kids licensed: Was £45, now £22.50, Theoodie.co.uk

Oodie’s kids collection has flown off the shelves this Black Friday but, luckily, this nostalgic Winnie the Pooh design is still in stock with 50 per cent off. Adorned with Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger, it’ll make for a cosy and cute addition to their winter loungewear – and will last them until they’re 13, too. Of course, it’d be rude not to mention the fact that it’s washable because, really, who can trust kids with the colour cream?

The Oodie Pokémon squirtle: Was £89, now £44.50, Theoodie.co.uk

Calling all Pokémon fans – you won’t want to miss this half price Oodie deal. Although most of the Pokémon range is sold out, some characters are still in stock, including adorable Squirtle. If this cool dude is not your favourite Pokémon (although, we find that hard to believe), jigglypuff and ditto are still on sale.

Oodie cooling blanket: Was £85, now £42.50, Theoodie.co.uk

A cooling blanket probably isn’t what comes to mind when you think of the OG blanket hoodie brand. We haven’t tested its temperature-regulating blanket before, but it’s claimed to be heat-wicking and cool to the touch, while being lightweight. And, like everything on the brand’s site, it’s half price for Black Friday, which means you’ll be securing a saving of more than £40.

The Oodie, avocado: Was £59, now £41.30, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon is offering big discounts on a select range of Oodie’s, including 30 per cent off this quirky avocado print. All the same fleece-lined goodness, but this time with a whimsical twist, we’re positive this will make the perfect gift for any avocado toast lovers in your life.

Oodie pink puffer slip on: Was £59, now £29.50, Theoodie.co.uk

Oodie has thought of everything, keeping you warm from the top of your head to the tip of your toes. These slip-on shoes are made with cosiness at the forefront as they’re lined with Sherpa fleece for that slipper feel. Thanks to a rubber outer, they make for a versatile shoe you can wear inside and out, comfort wherever you go. Even more comforting, these slippers are now 50 per cent off.

