These Kindles have had a huge price drop for Black Friday

If you’re a keen reader looking to upgrade your Kindle, today – Cyber Monday – is your final chance to snap up a great deal. The latest Kindle paperwhite, which launched in 2024, remains our top pick in our guide to the best ereaders. And, right now, you can buy it for a fraction of the price in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Don’t wait though, as once today’s deals are gone, the savings disappear too.

According to The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan, the Kindle paperwhite offers “the best balance of advanced features and price of any Kindle”. He highlights: “Unlike other Kindles, this one uses a newer type of e-ink, which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions.” Tech writer Steve Hogarty echoed this in his review of the best Kindles for 2025, noting the paperwhite “strikes the best balance between cost and features”.

But, as any bookworm will know, they don’t come cheap – until Black Friday, that is. For its 2025 shopping event, Amazon has slashed the price of this Kindle by more than 20 per cent, bringing its cost down to less than £125. That’s a brilliant saving on a piece of iconic tech that’s sure to give you hours of entertainment, especially during those lazy days between Christmas and New Year.

Kindle paperwhite: Was £169.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

The latest Kindle paperwhite now has 22 per cent off in Amazon’s Black Friday event. Now matching the lowest price it’s ever been (it was £125 in December last year), it’s a great time to invest.

When tech writer Steve Hogarty reviewed all the best Kindles for 2025, this model took the top spot. “For most readers, the mid-range Kindle strikes the best balance between cost and features,” he wrote.

“The inclusion of a softer reading light that can be made warmer for more comfortable reading at night is worth the small step up in price. On top of that, you get a slightly larger display, slimmer bezels, sharper text and a noticeably faster processor,” he added.

If someone you know has this on their Christmas wishlist, now’s the time to snap it up. Keep scrolling for more Kindle deals.

Kindle paperwhite with cover and power adapter: Was £197.97, now £161.97, Amazon.co.uk

This handy bundle includes extras, namely an official fabric cover and a power adapter for charging from a wall socket. Amazon has reduced the price of the set to less than £195, saving you more than £20 versus buying each item separately.

Kindle scribe: Was £329.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to save on a digital notepad, the Kindle scribe has been reduced to its lowest ever price in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. When tech writer Steve Hogarty put it to the test against the Remarkable 2, he was impressed.

“This is the first Kindle you can write on (well, without ruining your device). It’s a large-screen ereader that doubles as a digital notepad, enabling you to annotate ebooks and documents, make handwritten notes, and even doodle in a dedicated sketchbook, all using the included stylus,” he explained. Ultimately, when comparing the two, he said: “If you want an ebook reader first and a sketchbook second, Amazon’s scribe is the more sensible option of the two devices.” Consider me sold.

Kindle 11th-gen: Was £104.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for a Kindle deal that’s less than £100, this offer on the 11th-gen is worth a look. It’s our best budget kindle and has “everything you need in a modern ereader with none of the frills” says tech critic Steve Hogarty in his Kindle review. This includes a sharp 6in display, around six weeks of battery life, USB-C charging, LED front-lighting and around 12GB of useable storage.

Kindle Paperwhite signature edition: Was £189.99, now £154.99, Amazon.co.uk

In tech critic Steve Hogarty’s best Kindle review, he noted that the Paperwhite signature edition is almost identical to the standard Paperwhite – except for a few added extras: “wireless charging, double the storage, and an auto-adjusting light that dims or brightens to suit your surroundings”. Unsure whether this justifies the price jump for you? Steve suggests the extra storage “will benefit fans of audiobooks,” while the adaptive lighting “means less faffing around with brightness settings".

When does Black Friday 2025 end?

Black Friday officially kicked off on 28 November, but most big retailers and a lot of brands started their sales well ahead of time. Amazon’s Black Friday event started on 20 November, and will continue through to Cyber Monday on 1 December.

What is the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are back-to-back shopping events that kick off the holiday season. Black Friday, which starts the day after Thanksgiving, is known for in-store deep discounts on big-ticket items like TVs and appliances, though online deals are now just as common. Cyber Monday, which falls on the following Monday, focuses on online shopping, offering tech gadgets, electronics, and exclusive digital deals. Together, they give shoppers a full weekend of opportunities to snag savings both in-store and online.

