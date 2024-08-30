Black Friday washing machine deals: What to expect in the 2024 sales

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

If you’re looking to make a big purchase on a new home appliance, it could be worth your while to sit tight until Black Friday. Indeed, if it’s a new washing machine you’re after, you could secure yourself a cool saving in the upcoming sales event, which will kick off on 29 November.

Every year, the four-day sale sees an avalanche of discounts. Whether you’re in the market for a new kitchen appliance (think air fryers, microwaves and coffee machines) or you’ve been eyeing up a new cleaning tool (think vacuum cleaners from trusted brands such as Dyson and Shark), Black Friday deals are not to be missed.

Read more: Black Friday 2024 shopping guide

While there’s still a few months to go until the 2024 sales event kicks off officially, it’s a good idea to think about the kind of products you want to pick up with a discount. Beyond appliances, Black Friday could save you money on beauty products, mattresses, toys and much more.

When it comes to washing machines, there’s a lot to consider. If you’re in a spin about which model is best for you, check out our dedicated shopping guide, and be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be bringing you all the best Black Friday washing machine deals as they land. Until then, here’s everything you need to know about Black Friday, including the washing machine deals you can snap up right now.

What date will Black Friday washing machine deals start?

This year, the Black Friday sales officially start on Friday 29 November. The four-day event continues until the following monday (aka Cyber Monday). That being said, big names like to jump the gun and often launch some deals weeks in advance of the official dates. Last year, where home appliance retailers were concerned, Amazon, Currys and John Lewis began their discounts as early as October. Needless to say, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any early washing machine deals as the event edges closer.

What Black Friday washing machine deals can we expect in 2024?

We can only speculate when it comes to potential deals we could see on washing machines this year. However, if we look back at previous years’ offers, we can get a good idea of the sort of discounts we could expect from Black Friday 2024. For example, last year, we saw more than £100 sliced off the price of the Indesit BWA81684XKUKN washing machine (was £399, now £299, Very.co.uk), so, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for similar savings this year.

What are the best washing machine deals to shop now?

If you can’t wait until Black Friday to replace your old machine, we’ve rounded up some deals available to shop right now.

AEG 9000 absolutecare washing machine: Was £1,099, now £1,049, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( AEG )

There’s a small saving to be had on this tried-and-tested model, which was dubbed best for hard-water areas in our review. Our tester found fabrics came out softer, owing to a drawer into which you can add salt to soften the water. Pleased with the machine’s range of programs, our tester was especially impressed with the “absolutewash” 49-minute program, which meant they could quickly wash laundry at 30C but have it coming out as fresh and clean as if it had been run on a more intensive program.

Samsung series 8 AI energy washing machine: Was £929, now £849, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Save a cool £80 on this smart washing machine from Samsung. “We tested out this machine’s 30-minute bubble soak feature with a make-up-stained white T-shirt and not a spot was left after the cycle and line drying”, our reviewer said. They were also impressed with the machine’s AI wash: “This program uses four sensors in the machine to weigh the load and check the amount of dirt on the laundry, calculate the amount of water and detergent to dispense, and the rinse time and spin speed needed.”

Get the latest updates on Black Friday 2024, with our shopping guide