If your child or toddler is in the mood to dig some sand castles but you’re not able to get to the beach, the best sandpits conveniently offer the chance for play at home in the comfort of your own garden.

What’s more, many sandpits and sandboxes now offer more than just sand play, with many boasting additional functionality, from slides to water play.

When it comes to finding the right sandpit for your family, you won’t be stuck for choice – from wallet-friendly plastic pits to more elaborate wooden constructions, there are almost as many options as there are grains of sand (alright, we might be exaggerating slightly).

Here, we’ve rounded up the best sandpits and sandboxes, having tested myriad designs in all shapes and sizes and across a range of price points. So, you should be able to find the ideal pick for your child, space and budget.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester did some digging, to find the best sandpits ( The Independent/Kayleigh Rattle )

We tested a variety of different sandpits and sandboxes over the space of two months, before whittling the list down to our favourites. We considered size, weight, ease of build, materials, enjoyment, practicality, endurance and uniqueness. We found quite a few sandpits didn’t come with covers or lids, which isn’t always practical, but we’ve included plenty that did in our final line-up.

The best sandpits for kids and toddlers 2024 are: