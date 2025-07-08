My favourite Ninja knife set is on sale for Amazon Prime Day with a rare 30% discount

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether you’re whipping up a Sunday roast or a quick midweek meal, a set of sharp knives makes all the difference to food prep. But if your blunt kitchen knives have seen better days, now’s a good chance to replace them with this Prime Day deal on the Ninja stay sharp knife set. The price of the six-piece knife set has been slashed by 33 per cent, bringing it down to £119.99. It rarely drops this low – in fact, it only really happens around Black Friday – so now’s the perfect chance to make a saving.

Follow live: The best and latest Amazon Prime Day deals

The Ninja knife set has been a staple in my kitchen for more than two years. I use the knives every day, and the blades are yet to show any sign of dulling. Keep reading to find out how they’ve fared in my kitchen and how to snap up the deal in the Prime Day sale.

If you’ve got your eye on other Ninja appliances, we’re also rounding up the top offers from the brand in our guide to the best Ninja Prime Day deals. Head here to find out how you can save on creami, woodfire pizza oven, double stack air fryer and more.

Ninja foodi staysharp knife block: Was £179.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

For £120, you’ll get the Ninja staysharp chef’s knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, paring knife, scissors and a block with an integrated sharpener. I’ve spent years testing kitchen knives, and the best sets I’ve tried cost hundreds of pounds. Ninja’s knives easily match the quality of pricier rivals, but are a fraction of the price.

The chef’s knife and utility knife are fantastic for chopping veg, while the paring knife is perfect for intricate tasks like mincing garlic. The bread knife effortlessly slices through loaves of crusty bread and the slicing knife glides through joints of meat.

It’s also one of the few knife blocks I’ve seen with an integrated sharpener to help keep your knives in top condition. It’s easy and satisfying to use; if you feel like a knife isn’t slicing as it should, place it in the sharpening slot and move the lever up and down a few times.

It’s a quick process and gets them as sharp as the day I got them. However, I’ve found I rarely need to sharpen these knives. In the two years since I’ve owned this set, I’ve only had to sharpen them a handful of times. A potential drawback is that the serrated bread knife can’t go in the sharpener, but I reach for this knife a lot, and I’ve never felt that the blade has dulled.

Remember, you’ll need to be a Prime member to snap up this deal. You can sign up for a free trial if you haven’t joined Prime yet. If you don’t fancy signing up for a Prime membership, you can also get the full set of knives (excluding the scissors) for a similar price at QVC.

Looking for more offers? Save on the Shark misting fan with this Prime Day deal