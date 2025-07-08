Best Ninja deals in Amazon Prime Day 2025, from air fryers to pizza ovens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The countdown is over, Amazon Prime Day 2025 has finally arrived. As ever, there are countless savings across popular brands, including one of my favourites for kitchen appliances, Ninja.

Whether you’ve got the double stack air fryer on your wishlist, or had your eye on the woodfire outdoor pizza oven for your summer al fresco dining, now’s a great time to make a saving on some of Ninja’s most popular products. It’s not just cooking appliances, either; the brand also makes blenders, water bottles, pan sets and more, and these have all been discounted for Prime Day.

To help you make the most of the four-day sale, I’ve rounded up all the best Ninja deals that have caught my eye, including plenty of tried-and-tested favourites. Along with the IndyBest team of expert deal-hunters, I’ll be updating this page with all the best deals throughout the week, so be sure to check back here throughout the sale for the latest deals.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Ninja deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

As The Independent’s consumer editor, I’ve covered sales events – Amazon Prime Day included – for years. Many of Ninja’s appliances have been reviewed by the IndyBest team and me, and it’s these approved models that I look out for when picking the best deals for you, to help guarantee you not only save money but also end up with a Ninja appliance you’ll love.

Best Amazon Prime Day Ninja deals

Ninja Foodi dual zone air fryer: Was £218.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £218.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk Ninja zerostick ceramic pro 5-piece pan set: Was £269.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £269.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk Ninja crispi portable air fryer: Was £179.99, now £124, Amazon.co.uk

Was £179.99, now £124, Amazon.co.uk Ninja staysharp 6-piece stainless steel knife set: Was £189.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £189.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk Ninja Woodfire electric outdoor oven: Was £349.99, now £300, Amazon.co.uk

Was £349.99, now £300, Amazon.co.uk Ninja foodi max pro health grill: Was £299.99, now £209, Amazon.co.uk

Was £299.99, now £209, Amazon.co.uk Ninja foodi 9-in-1 multi cooker: Was £229.99, now £175.49, Amazon.co.uk

Was £229.99, now £175.49, Amazon.co.uk Ninja foodi three-in-one hand blender: Was £129.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

Ninja double stack XL air fryer: Was £269.99, now £184.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you can’t squeeze another appliance onto your kitchen countertops, Ninja’s double stack XL air fryer is a fantastic choice. The innovative design sees the dual drawers stacked, making the most of the vertical space in your kitchen. Our reviewer found that the cooking process was a tad more involved but overall the results were good. “Once I’d resigned myself to the fact I’d need to stay on standby for regular shaking duties”, they wrote, “I was able to cook chips evenly and quickly”.

Amazon has slashed the price of the air fryer by more than 30 per cent for Prime Day. It’s rare to see it fall to this price at the online retailer, so now’s a good time to snap it up.

Ninja foodi dual zone digital air fryer: Was £239.99, now £154.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Ninja’s dual zone air fryer, which has six cooking functions and a generous 9.5l capacity, has been reduced by £85 for Prime Day. Our reviewer wrote that it feels “like one of Ninja’s most well-thought-out appliances” with “every cooking setting you could possibly need”. We’ve only seen it drop to this price once before, in the lead-up to Christmas, so now’s a good chance to snap up the offer.

Ninja foodi max 14-in-1 multi cooker: Was £309.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

As you might expect from the name, Ninja’s multi-cooker provides you with a number of different ways to cook your favourite dishes or experiment with new recipes. From pressure and slow cooking to grilling, steaming and baking, it also allows you to air fry, dehydrate, sear and even make yoghurt, all in one device.

It’s certainly an investment, but thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day discount, you can get more than £100 off. I haven’t seen it fall any lower than this sale price, so now’s a good chance to save on the appliance.

Ninja perfect temperature kettle: Was £99.99, now £67.99, Amazon.co.uk

( ninja-kettle-Indybest )

Our best temperature control kettle for hi-tech design now has more than 30 per cent off in the Prime Day sale. While it’s not the cheapest we’ve ever seen the kettle fall to, it’s still a decent saving of £32. There are six temperature buttons for all your standard hot drinks, as well as more precise settings that allow you to set the temperature between increments from 40C to 100C. Our reviewer praised its “swanky design” and, after a little practice with its various settings, found it “incredibly easy to use”.

Ninja Foodi dual zone air fryer: Was £218.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Ninja has plenty of impressive air fryers to choose from, and this huge dual air fryer has been a go-to for years. It has a huge 7.6l capacity and it’s exceptionally fast, especially when making frozen chips. This version lacks the probe thermometer in the model we tested, but it’s otherwise near-identical. Our tester called this air fryer an “indispensable kitchen companion”.

Ninja zerostick ceramic pro 5-piece pan set: Was £269.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If your pots and pans have seen better days or are a bit of a mismatched mess in your kitchen drawers, there’s currently a massive £100 off Ninja’s bestselling zerostick ceramic pro 5-piece pan set. Consisting of two frying pans, a milk pan, as well as two saucepans with glass lids, it’s a great starter kit to help you whip up some of your favourite dishes and meals.

Ninja says its pans are safe to use alongside metal utensils and heat-proof up to 350°C, so you don’t need to worry about them chipping or scratching as you use them.

Ninja crispi portable air fryer: Was £179.99, now £124, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

One of Ninja’s latest innovations is also on sale. An air fryer with a difference, the crispi makes use of glass bowls instead of traditional drawers to allow you to keep an eye on your food as it cooks. These also double up as storage containers as and when you need them. Given that it only launched in the UK a couple of months ago, the 31 per cent discount is a brilliant one.

In his review of the Ninja crispi, our senior tech critic, Alex Lee, praised how “utterly versatile” it is and “since you can see everything through the glass, there’s never any second-guessing as to when your food is crisped to perfection”. According to Alex, “this could really be the future of air frying”.

Ninja staysharp 6-piece knife set: Was £189.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Shopping for the best kitchen knife sets? Ninja’s staysharp knife block took the title of best set with a sharpener, with it getting high praise from our tester. As well as five kitchen knives, this set also comes with a pair of scissors.

The integrated sharpener “means you’ll always have super-sharp knives with little effort”, according to our reviewer. Ninja says they should last you at least 10 years if you sharpen them regularly. Our consumer editor, Sabrina, has had the set for just over two years, and with regular sharpening, they work just as well as the day she started using them.

Ninja Woodfire electric outdoor oven: Was £349.99, now £300, Amazon.co.uk

( Ninja )

This is a small discount, and it’s likely to drop further over Prime Day. However, our pizza oven tester was “very impressed” with the preset settings for a variety of different pizzas, helping you to make everything from New York pizzas to calzones.

Ninja foodi 9-in-1 multi cooker: Was £229.99, now £175.49, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

As you might expect from the name, Ninja’s multi cooker provides you with a number of different ways to cook your favourite dishes or experiment with new recipes. From pressure and slow cooking to grilling, steaming and baking, it also allows you to air fry, dehydrate, sear and even make yoghurt, all in one device. Right now, there’s a generous 24 per cent off, saving you more than £50.

Ninja foodi max pro health grill: Was £299.99, now £209, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Ninja’s foodi max pro grill can grill everything from steaks to veggie kebabs, plus you can use it to air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate and more. When our reviewer tested the original foodi max grill, which has slightly fewer functions, they were “bowled over by its ease of use, speedy cooking and fantastic results”.

Amazon has slashed the price of the grill by 30 per cent, so now’s a good time to nab a discount.

Ninja foodi 3-in-1 hand blender: Was £129.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Whether you want to blend smoothies or chop veg, this Ninja hand blender has a versatile range of attachments for different kitchen tasks. Tester Sabrina has used it to whip up cakes and whisk cream, and I can’t fault its power and simple design that makes it easy to switch out the different components. It’s currently on a limited-time offer with almost 25 per cent off, so nab it while you can.

How to shop Ninja Prime Day deals

It’s also worth remembering that Prime Day is for Amazon Prime subscribers only. If you’re not already signed up, an Amazon Prime membership costs either £8.99 per month or £95 if you choose to sign up for an annual subscription. Alternatively, if you haven’t been a member in the last 12 months or have yet to join Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the savings next month.

After more early deals? Browse the best air fryer deals to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2025 now