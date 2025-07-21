This unbeatable wine deal gets you 12 bottles for just £5.99 each

It’s always handy to have a few bottles of wine ready to go in the summer for those last-minute garden parties and barbecues when the sunshine hits. If you need to replenish your stash for the next heatwave, we’ve spotted an excellent wine deal at Laithwaites.

As an introductory offer to its wine case delivery, the retailer is offering 12 bottles of its bestselling reds and whites for just £5.99 each with the discount code 25OFF90. We’re always on the lookout for the best wine deals, and this is by far the best offer you’ll get on a bulk order of wine right now.

As well as bargain bottles, you’ll even get some freebies thrown in. This includes a bottle of Cabalié cuvée vieilles (worth £14.99) and Ribolla Gialla spumante cuvée biele zôe (worth £10.99), plus two stemless wine glasses (worth £18) to enjoy your drinks in.

For more wine bargains this summer, we’ve spoken to experts and sommeliers for their pick of the best supermarket wines. If sparkling is more your thing, we’ve also rounded up the best champagne deals of the month to toast your celebrations.

12 bottles of wine for £5.99 each (£71.82 in total): Laithwaites.co.uk

( Laithwaites )

With Laithwaites’ welcome offer to its wine subscription, you’ll get a mixed case of 12 top-selling bottles, which includes the following red and whites. We’ve also included how much each bottle would cost if you bought it on its own:

Two bottles of Vinha do Fava touriga nacional 2023 (£13.99)

Two bottles of Camino de Seda 2023 (£12.49)

Two bottles of The Black Stump durif shiraz 2022 (£12.99)

Two bottles of Mussel Pot Marlborough sauvignon blanc 2024 (£13.99)

Two bottles of Rex Mundi blanc 2024 (£12.99)

Two bottles of Alessandro Gallici pinot grigio 2024 (£11.99)

Don’t forget to use the discount code 25OFF90 to get the bottles for just £5.99 each, totalling £71.82 for the full case. Without the discount code, you’ll pay £7.99 per bottle, coming to £95.76 for the full case.

Without the offer, you’d pay £156.88 if you bought the wines separately, so you’re saving more than 50 per cent when you buy them as part of the deal.

If you prefer red wine over white, or vice versa, you can also choose a case of all reds or whites that include more of your chosen type.

Keep in mind that when you add this offer to your basket, you’re signing up to a regular delivery of the Laithwaites bestsellers case. This means that after eight weeks, you’ll be charged £119.88 (£9.99 per bottle) for your next case.

If you want to continue the subscription, you can adjust the frequency of delivery to every four or 12 weeks. There’s also the option to pause your subscription if you’re not ready for another delivery, or cancel for free.

