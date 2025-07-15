Sustainable beauty is more popular than ever and Wild is one of the stand-out brands that has taken the personal care market by storm. Now you can save on your natural deodorant, shower gel, lip balm and more with our exclusive Wild discount codes.

Best known for its natural deodorant with reusable packaging, Wild was named as the best for travel in our round-up of the best natural deodorants. Beauty writer, Lauren Cunningham, found “the deodorant itself to be smooth and moisturising” on her skin and praised the coconut and vanilla scent.

If you’re ready to make the switch from single-use plastics but don’t want to pay a premium for your sustainable beauty, we’ve got you covered with our exclusive Wild discount codes and extra money-saving tips.

Exclusive savings for new customers

If it’s your first time trying Wild, then we’ve got great news. Our exclusive discount code will save you 25 per cent on orders more than £22, or you can get 20 per cent off orders more than £12.

Our Wild promo codes can be applied to both subscriptions and one-time purchases, meaning sustainable switches don’t have to come with a premium price tag. It’s not just new customers that can save either – keep scrolling to find out more about our exclusive savings for existing customers and other ways to save.

How existing customers can save at Wild

Get an exclusive 10 per cent off

If you’re an existing customer, you can still take advantage of an exclusive 10 per cent off orders more than £12. Again, this can be used for subscriptions and one-off purchases, and can even be combined with promotions and sales. So, whether you’re stocking up on your Wild deodorant refills or exploring the new selections of scents, we’ve got you covered.

Students save 15 per cent on every order

Students and graduates get 15 per cent off every order with a valid Student Beans or Grad Beans account. Plus, new customers get even more with 30 per cent off. This discount applies to all products on the website, including bestsellers like coconut and vanilla deodorant refills, amber and oud body wash and honey and almond hand wash.

10 per cent off for NHS employee

Healthcare workers can also enjoy a piece of the pie, with 10 per cent off for existing Wild customers and 20 per cent off first orders. This includes limited-edition scents like queen of hearts baked cherry tart deodorant and mad hatter’s tea party body wash in a delicious apple and jasmine tea aroma.

Refer a friend

Another easy way to save on future orders is to share the love with your friends and family. They get 50 per cent off their first order and you get 25 per cent off your next, so everyone gets some money off. Each referral gets their own unique Wild voucher code, and once redeemed, you’ll be rewarded with your discount.

Bundle up and save 20 per cent

For those dedicated to eco-friendly beauty, it’s well worth bundling together your products, as you can save up to 20 per cent across all products. Most categories are included in the bundle deals, including deodorant, body wash, hand soap and lip balm. Here’s how the discounts work:

10 per cent off two categories – for example, pair a deodorant with a body wash and save 10 per cent on both.

15 per cent off three categories – add a third item, such as a hand wash and get 15 per cent off your total order.

20 per cent four or more categories – mix and match four different items (such as deodorant, body wash, hand wash and lip balm) to get the full 20 per cent discount.

Subscribe and save 20 per cent

Lastly, if you’re a repeat customer, a Wild subscription will get you a 20 per cent discount on starter packs and refills. You’ll have complete control over how often and what you get delivered, plus you can pause or amend your subscription at any time, so you don’t have to worry about being tied in.

How we find the best Wild deals

We work closely with the team at Wild to bring The Independent readers exclusive discounts and offers, direct from the brand. That means no fake codes or out-of-date deals, just guaranteed savings. I also keep up to date with other ways to save on beauty, such as referral rewards, student discounts and bundle deals, so you’re always getting the most for your money.

Why you can trust us

As IndyBest’s resident beauty writer with years of hands-on testing experience, I know how to find the best skincare, haircare and makeup, as well as how to spot a great deal. I’ve helped thousands of consumers make informed shopping choices, whether that’s finding the perfect skincare combo for your skin type or finding the best beauty deals during big sales events like Black Friday, Boxing Day sales or Amazon Prime Day.

