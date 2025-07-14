Here’s how to get a £100 takeaway voucher when you buy a Panasonic TV

Panasonic has remained one of the biggest players in television manufacturing for decades. The brand is known across the world for a high-quality, broad range of home appliances, cameras, and, of course, TVs. If it’s the latter that you’re interested in, we’ve spotted a deal on two of the brand’s TVs that you won’t want to miss.

Here at IndyBest, we rate Panasonic’s TVs so highly that the TV-55Z95A OLED model (£1,599.99, Johnlewis.com) was named our best buy in tech critic David Phelan’s round-up of the best tried and tested 4K TVs. David found that “Panasonic’s OLED TVs have picture quality so rich and detailed it can take your breath away,” and praised the model’s smooth and realistic imagery: “from faithful skin tones to detailed shadowy areas – and it’s still good for vibrant colours and deep black levels.”

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your current TV, now’s the time. We’ve found a deal that not only gets you a discount on a 4K TV, but also grabs you a whopping £100 voucher on a takeaway or your groceries delivery.

There are two Panasonic TVs with big discounts coupled with a £100 food voucher, which we’ve listed below. You can use the voucher on takeaways from Uber Eats, Just Eat, or Deliveroo, or on groceries from Sainsbury's, M&S, Waitrose, or Tesco.

It’s the perfect deal for a big night in with your favourite takeaway, all while watching your favourite film on a picture-perfect TV. On top of that, use the code “Z6015” at checkout and save an additional 15 per cent off your purchase. This is in addition to the food delivery voucher and an already existing saving of £500 off. You’ll need to be quick if you want to snap up this deal, as it ends on Thursday 31 July.

Panasonic TB-65Z60AEB: Was £1,499.99, now £999.99, Panasonic.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Panasonic )

This huge 65in TV sees a massive discount in this deal, with £500 deducted from the list price. This exceptional TV offers bright 4K clarity, and it’s compatible with Dolby Vision and Atmos for the ultimate viewing experience.

Panasonic TB-55Z60AEB: Was £1,199.99, now £799.99, Panasonic.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Panasonic )

If the 65in TV is too large for your space, you can get a similar deal on the 55in model. Best of all, this TV is even cheaper, coming in at under £1000.

Other ways to save at Panasonic

If you’ve got your heart set on a different model, fear not, as there are other ways to save. Those who have access to Student Beans, a Blue Light Card, health service discount, defence discount service, discount for carers, discount for teachers or charity worker discounts can also enjoy 15 per cent off select purchases across Panasonic.

There are big discounts on Panasonic’s OLED TVs, including a whopping £1,000 off the 55in Z85 4K OLED TV (was £2,099.99, now £1,099.99, Panasonic.co.uk). If you check out Panasonic’s dedicated promotions page, you’ll also find savings on everything from electric toothbrush heads and wireless earphones to hair dryers and microwaves.

