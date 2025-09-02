If you’re already thinking about your next getaway, Club Med’s winter sale might be the excuse you need to book. Right now, you can save up to 15 per cent on selected luxury ski and winter sun holidays, from Alpine ski adventures to indulgent beach escapes.

With all-inclusive packages catering to adults-only and families alike, planning is effortless with premium catering, activities and even childcare all included. Our Club Med discount codes page has plenty of saving tips and the latest deals, but keep scrolling to find out more about this latest sale and which luxury resorts and destinations are included.

Club Med ski holidays

Save on ski getaways to trending locations like Val d'Isere and Val Thorens in the winter sale ( iStock/The Independent )

Planning a ski holiday involves a lot of time and cost, with extras like passes, lessons, equipment hire and food all adding up quickly. Club Med’s all-inclusive ski resorts have all of this included in one booking. This means your ski pass and group lessons are included in the price, as well as gourmet dining, après-ski drinks, entertainment and childcare.

For families, there are even kids’ clubs and ski schools to visit, so little ones can learn on the slopes whilst you make the most of the mountains. Children under four stay at Club Med ski resorts for free, which is a significant saving in itself.

Up to 15 per cent off the following ski resorts:

Club Med winter sun holidays

Tick off bucket list destinations like Mauritius in the Club Med sale ( iStock/The Independent )

If you prefer the idea of a relaxing beach break, you can swap the snow for sand at one of Club Med’s winter sun resorts. From the Caribbean to Asia, choose from all-inclusive escapes with beachfront locations, premium dining, bars and daily activities like paddleboarding and yoga.

Whilst most resorts have adult-only ‘zen zones’, families can also enjoy a little bit of luxury with kids’ clubs that cater all ages, from toddlers to teens. Children under six are included in winter sun holidays free of charge.

Up to 15 per cent off the following resorts:

What to know about the Club Med winter sale

If you’re thinking of booking your next adventure in the Club Med sale, you won’t want to hang around. Its winter holiday deals are running for two weeks, with up to 15 per cent of dream destinations and ski breaks. Book before 16 September 2025 to secure your discounted price on holidays of three nights or more, taking place between 6 September 2025 and 29 May 2026.

