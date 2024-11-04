Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Snowsport holidays promise a unique combination of high-octane fun on the slopes – whether whizzing down smooth, pisted runs or freeriding on challenging off-piste terrain – alongside panoramic mountain views, pretty villages, spa indulgence and an abundance of other activities, from zip-lining and sledging to snowbiking and parapenting.

While the extent of the ski area, snow conditions and overall quality of the resort will likely be important factors in picking a preferred resort, for many, the après-ski scene will be just as vital in making their decision.

Whether you just stop for one at the end of the ski day or wind up dancing on tables for hours in your ski boots, there’s nothing quite like cutting loose on the side of a mountain, no matter if you’re tucked inside a cosy mountain hut or living it up on a sun-soaked terrace.

From Europe to North America, we’ve rounded up some of the resorts that do après best.

Val Thorens, France

open image in gallery Val Thorens is the highest-located resort in the Trois Vallees region ( Getty Images )

Among the most renowned party resorts in the French Alps, Val Thorens has an après-ski scene that matches its superior slopes. As the highest ski resort in Europe, it’s a remarkable place to party, surrounded by dramatic mountain views, and with access to 600km of pistes as part of the mammoth Three Valleys ski area.

La Folie Douce is the headline act in the resort’s après offering; perched at 2,600m, this is where revellers can get the best mountain views while dancing on tables. For a similarly energetic atmosphere on the slopes, head to Bar 360; both venues welcome world-class DJs at various points during the season.

If you prefer your afternoon parties at a slightly lower altitude, there are plenty of karaoke venues, happy hours and early-hours bars to choose from in resort. Rue de Gebroulaz is the central après area, with music and entertainment running from early afternoon until early the next morning. Among the most notable venues are Klub Summit (the highest club in Europe), Rhum Box (offering over 30 types of flavoured rum) and Cafe Snesko.

Read more: Learning to ski as an adult isn’t as scary as you think – here’s why you should try it

St Anton, Austria

open image in gallery St Anton is particularly known for its post-ski party atmosphere ( Getty Images )

St Anton sits in the Arlberg ski region – the largest interconnected region in Austria – and is one of eight resorts in the area. The ski area is home to almost 300km of slopes (and over 200km of off-piste routes), with the Flexenbahn cableway linking the slopes of villages Lech and Zurs.

Another resort well-known for its plethora of party options, St Anton is home to two of the most renowned après destinations in Europe: MooserWirt and Krazy Kanguruh. Laid-back yet suitably energetic, you can expect songs, schnitzels and steins as early as 11am at Krazy Kanguruh (though the main party kicks off around 3.30pm), while MooserWirt – the self-styled “baddest bar in Europe” – offers even more raucous parties at the foot of a tree-lined Tyrolean mountain.

Though these are the two most famed après locations in St Anton, the resort’s reputation has been furthered by the presence of other excellent mountainside and in-town alternatives. Taps is another on-piste bar, providing a less crowded party, and down in town visitors have several choices: Basecamp is a popular choice for the last stop of the afternoon, Bobo’s is a great karaoke spot and Bar Cuba is the best choice for watching sport while sipping more affordable drinks.

Read more on Europe travel:

Whistler, Canada

open image in gallery Whistler Blackcomb is Canada’s most famous ski resort ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The largest ski resort in North America has a reputation that precedes it. Home to over 250km of slopes and blessed with a particularly long season of high-quality snow, Whistler delivers on the ski as well as the après.

The resort’s official tourism website lists over 50 potential après venues, so you’re unlikely to run out of choice if you want to let loose (or just eat and drink in peace) in this Canadian town.

Most places are located in the town rather than on the mountainside. The Garibaldi Lift Company and Merlin’s Bar offer standard North American-sized portions if you’ve built up an appetite while skiing, plus the potential for things to get a little more rowdy. Meanwhile, the Mallard Lounge and Black’s Pub give a more easy-going afternoon and evening atmosphere.

For more intense partying, Dusty’s Bar, The Longhorn Saloon and Garfinkel’s (Whistler’s largest club) all boast a good selection of snacks and drinks, daily and weekly events, amazing views and the potential to party until the early hours.

Read more: 7 of the best ski holidays in Canada

Mayrhofen, Austria

open image in gallery Harikiri in Mayrhofen is Austria’s steepest groomed slope ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Home of the renowned Snowbombing music and Altitude comedy festivals, Mayrhofen in Austria has a well-established nightlife scene that attracts visitors from around the world. Situated 43 miles from Innsbruck, the resort is the largest ski area in the Ziller Valley, linked with Hippach, Tux, Finkenberg and Eggalm/Rastkogel, and offers 142km of pistes in total. The highest peak is only 2,500 metres, but snowmaking ensures that the main trails are always covered. It’s also home to Harakiri, Austria’s steepest groomed slope, with a gradient of 78 per cent, which should only be attempted by the most experienced riders and skiers.

The action starts a couple of hours before the slopes close, with one Mayrhofen tradition dictating that a Grolsch in the Ice Bar must be the first port of call – a lively spot with loud music, dancing and the occasional singalong. Brücknstadl is a rustic bar with a traditional Alpine vibe, with live bands and DJs maintaining the energy. Harakiri bar, named after the killer slope, describes itself as the “steepest bar in the Zillertal” and is a favourite with twenty-somethings, while the Scotland Yard Pub (“Scotty’s”) is also home to regular live music and DJs. Pilzbar and Yeti Bar are also a good place to kick back after a day on the slopes.

Read more: The secret ski resorts in Europe that are cheaper than you think

Aspen, USA

open image in gallery Aspen’s location in the Colorado Rockies makes it an enviable skiing destination ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

This popular resort in the Colorado section of the Rocky Mountains has a ski area comprised of four sections – Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk and Snowmass – and features a variety of terrain across its slopes. From the World Cup run on Aspen Mountain, to the rugged expert runs in the Highland Bowl, Aspen is especially good for more advanced level skiers.

Though much of the après in Aspen is high-end – there are private bars that charge $1,000 for a week’s membership, for example – there’s still a good mix of low-key venues and more high-spirited party places. The Ajax Tavern is a good starting spot thanks to its large mountainside terrace and wide menu, while Jimmy’s puts on regular live blues and swing events. For something decidedly more European, try Cloud 9 (an alpine-style cabin situated on the mountainside).

Belly Up is a livelier venue for anyone looking to party until 2am, while Aspen Art Museum hosts daily events from 5pm until 9pm on its rooftop.

Verbier, Switzerland

open image in gallery An aerial view of Verbier’s New Year’s Eve celebrations ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

As famed for its challenging runs as its après scene, Verbier is an ideal option for experienced skiers who want dozens of party options after a day on the 400km of pistes.

La Rouge – promoted as “Ibiza in the snow” – might be your first stop if you’re after a slightly smarter après vibe (or a long lunch beforehand), while Farinet is a venue for live music, with a live band playing every day of the season.

Bar 1936 and Fer a Cheval are more relaxed mountainside après alternatives that are also cheaper than some of Verbier’s more famed haunts.

Read more: Swap the Alps for Slovakia’s Tatras mountains – with £20 lift passes and a champagne lunch for £13

Niseko, Japan

open image in gallery Niseko is home to some of the world’s best snow ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Situated on Hokkaido, the northernmost island of Japan, Niseko is home to the best skiing in Japan and some of the world’s best snow. Four resorts – Hanazono, Grand Hirafu, Niseko Village and Annupuri – are all operated by the Niseko United Ski Resort, meaning you can access all of the mountains on a single pass. Averaging around 15 metres of snow per year, Niseko is arguably one of the snowiest places in the world, with January a peak time for light and fluffy powder.

When it comes to après, the scene in Niseko is vibrant and lively. Hirafu is the centre of Niseko and most bars, pubs and restaurants are just a few steps away from each other. The action kicks off at Wild Bill’s from 10pm with DJs and live music, but arrive early to indulge in sashimi and Japanese hot pot. Tamashii Bar is home to free pool, darts and big screen TVs, while Moon Bar and Jam Bar are good spots for a warming glass of sake. Elsewhere, Powder Room is a sleek nightclub with house, hip hop and techno DJs, burlesque performances and much more. You can also rest tired muscles at a selection of traditional and modern onsens in the area.

Livigno, Italy

open image in gallery Many of Livigno’s resorts are ski-in and ski-out ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

One of the livelier Italian resorts, Livigno is said to be home to around 150 bars. To add to the good news, the Italian village is also a tax-free resort – a status that goes back to the 16th-century – meaning that food, drinks and shopping are cheaper than elsewhere. Its 115km of slopes also cater to all experience levels, from gentle beginners runs to advanced freeride routes.

Miky’s Pub is one of the town’s most atmospheric destinations, where themed parties and long DJ sets are customary, while the more low-key Mikey’s Aperitivo Bar and Tagliede are good choices for a relaxed Aperol spritz.

Stalet is the largest venue in the resort, throwing après parties till 8pm. Located at the Carosello gondola, drinking here starts in the early afternoon, and there’s a retractable roof for when things need to move inside. Kosmo is another early starter (around 4pm), housed in a traditional Alpine building and playing a clutch of cheesy hits.

Read more: Is this Europe’s snowiest resort? Why you should head to Obertauern for late-season skiing

Val d’Isère, France

open image in gallery Val d’Isere is the location of the original Folie Douce ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

This French resort is among the most famous in the country along with neighbouring Tignes, with several lift-served off-piste routes and a total of 300km of marked runs for all levels. Aside from its excellent ski credentials, it’s a premier après destination too; unsurprising when you consider it was the site of the first La Folie Douce bar, which opened in 1980.

The Folie is the obvious highlight, offering exquisite views while punters dance on tables on its terrace at 2,400m from 2.30pm onwards.

Other mountainside apres highlights include Cocorico – where live music starts at 3pm and DJs take over until the early evening – and Grand Marnier and Rosee Blanche, which are both more relaxed, quieter options if needed.

The liveliness continues in town, with everthing from sophisticated cocktail bars to 4am-close nightclubs. Dick’s Tea Bar and Bananas have packed dancefloors on most days, Le Petit Danois is known for its great happy hour offerings and B’Bar is a welcome recent addition to the resort with a focus on a laid-back après experience, with its pool tables and dart boards.

Read more: Eurostar have rebooted their ‘ski train’ – here’s why you should give it a go for your next snowy holiday

Zermatt, Switzerland

open image in gallery Zermatt’s location at the foot of the Matterhorn makes for particular great views at après time ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Zermatt is one of the best choices for parties in the most picturesque of settings. Sitting at the foot of the Matterhorn, the town and much of its 360km of slopes, shared with the neighbouring Italian resort of Cervinia, is blessed with unbeatable views of the 4,477m mountain.

From pubs to champagne and wine bars, there’s a real variety to the venues in Zermatt. If you want an afternoon in town, choose Papperla Pub for an early start to the party, or Snowboat for a kind of smarter après. For something a little more intimate, Harry’s Bar is a good choice.

For on-the-mountain partying, Cervo prides itself on its sophistication, with an assortment of live acts and DJs and an in-house cigar room. Hennu Stall is a livelier, alcohol-fuelled alternative that’s more “fancy dress and jaegerbombs” than “local craft beer and cigars”. Choose your poison.

Read our reviews of the best hotels in Europe