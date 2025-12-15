When it comes getting the best VPN subscription deals, the easiest way to save is usually to commit to a longer-term plan. VPN prices are constantly changing, with major providers swapping around their discounts throughout the year, and the deal you sign up with initially can have a real impact on what you’ll pay over the length of the subscription.

The best VPNs encrypt your internet traffic, helping protect your online activity from websites, advertisers and, in some cases, your internet service provider. Short for virtual private network, VPNs work across a host of devices, from your Amazon Fire TV Stick to your iPhone.

But it pays to shop around for the best VPN deals. Right now, Surfshark is still running its best discount of the year, with a 27-month subscription essentially costing you less than 5p a day. Below, I’ve rounded up all the best cheap VPN deals, from long-term discounts to limited-time offers. All of these VPNs have been tried and tested, so you can trust their speed and reliability.

Best VPN deals for December 2025

Surfshark VPN: Was £4.92 per month, now £1.49 per month, Surfshark.com

open image in gallery ( Surfshark )

Already one of the cheapest VPNs around, Surfshark has cut the price of its 27-month Surfshark Starter plan to just £40.23, which works out to £1.49 per month, or less than 5p a day. It’s one of the lowest prices you’ll find on a long-term Surfshark subscription right now, and cheaper than most competing VPNs. Alongside the low cost, Surfshark includes handy features such as a cookie pop-up blocker and a double VPN option.

Read IndyBest’s full Surfshark review

NordVPN: Was £8.69 per month, now £2.29 per month, Nordvpn.com

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

A NordVPN ‘basic’ subscription has been slashed in price to just £61.83 for a 27-month contract. That works out to about £2.29 per month, which is one of the cheapest prices I’ve seen on the VPN provider all year. NordVPN is my pick of the best VPNs, delivering a wealth of features, loads of servers and excellent speeds.

Read IndyBest’s full NordVPN review

Proton VPN Plus: Was £7.99 per month, now £2.44 per month, Protonvpn.com

open image in gallery ( Proton VPN )

The longer-term Proton Plus subscription plan now comes at a discount in the provider’s end-of-year sale. While you’d normally pay £7.99 per month, you can currently get a 24-month plan for £58.56, which works out to £2.44 per month. Although the price dropped even lower during Proton’s Black Friday sale this year, the current offer is still a significant saving. If you don’t cancel after two years, you’ll pay £67.08 per year thereafter, which is a lot less than a typical full-price annual subscription from some other providers.

Read IndyBest’s full Proton VPN review

ExpressVPN: Was £9.99 per month, now £2.49 per month, Expressvpn.com

open image in gallery ( ExpressVPN )

You can currently save up to 75 per cent on ExpressVPN’s plans. When I put the service to the test, I found it to be one of the best-looking and easiest VPNs I’ve used. It’s intuitive and straightforward – you really can’t go wrong. If you opt for the ‘basic’ tier, you’ll essentially pay £2.49 instead of £9.99 a month for 28 months. It’s billed as £69.72 up-front.

Read IndyBest’s full ExpressVPN review

