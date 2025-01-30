Winter will be sticking around for a little while yet, so, if you’re looking for ways to thaw out for less this season, this is where we’ll be tracking the hottest deals on electric heaters, including the very best savings on IndyBest’s tried and tested recommendations.

While central heating is more energy efficient for warming your entire house, using a portable electric heater to boost the temperature in a small area of your home can help you cut down on your bills and avoid wasting energy. The devices are also useful when other heating options just aren’t available to you.

While prices vary, you really don’t need to spend very much on an electric heater to stay warm. All electric heaters are essentially 100 per cent efficient, even the smallest and cheapest ones, meaning they convert all of the electricity they use into heat.

For example, at full power, a 2,400W electric heater will heat a given space twice as quickly as a 1,200W heater, but it will cost twice as much to run. The best saving you can make is by choosing the cheapest electric heater that still does everything you need it to.

That said, more expensive electric heaters can also come with features such as wireless controls, fan speed settings, timers and safety switches, which can be useful when trying to keep down costs.

The best electric heater deals for February 2025 are:

Duux threesixty 2 portable smart ceramic heater: Was £119.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

The best electric heater in our guide has been discounted by 33 per cent, meaning you can snap it up for less than £90. You’ll be able to operate it via controls on the device itself or by using the Duux app on your phone. IndyBest tester Zoe Griffin noted how its curves “blended in seamlessly with the decor of each room” and distributed heat evenly, being “powerful enough to warm up a room of 30sqm”, she added.

Dyson hot+cool auto react HP7A fan heating air purifier: Was £599, now £419, Ao.com

You can save £150 on an air purifier, heater and cooler at AO, plus a further £21 if you have AO’s “five star membership”. Dyson has combined three functions in one appliance with this gadget, which projects clean cool or hot air around the room. It has 10 speed settings, an oscillating function, and a remote control. When we reviewed a similar model, our tester said it raised “the temperature from chilly to cosy in a matter of minutes”, while being “quite energy-efficient to operate”.

Vortex Air cleanse heater, cooler and purifier: Was £179.99, now £159.99, Vortexair.co.uk

There’s a small £20 discount on this IndyBest tried and tested heater, cooler and purifier which, as our reviewer noted, essentially “does the same job as the Dyson hot + cool”, but for less money. They added that the “bladeless design offers smooth air flow around the heater and it oscillates 120 degrees, to ensure it distributes heat evenly”. It has 10 temperature settings, a timer, and an advanced HEPA system to capture dust and allergens.

Everhot electric heater with stove, sage: Was £1,530, now £1,480, Everhotessentials.co.uk

“Solid, sturdy and subtly glamorous, this is not just a heater – it’s a design statement”, our reviewer said of this incredibly chic heater stove from Everhot. Hand-built and coming in 20 colourways, from pink to burgundy, this is built to last, they noted. As for its heating abilities, shortly after turning it on, they “felt heat coming from the main vent and after around 30 minutes the main body of the stove was up to temperature and radiating gentle warming heat into the room”. It’s expensive, yes, but this deal shaves £50 off the price.

Russell Hobbs 2,000W electric convection plug-in heater with timer: Was £44.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for a heater that can warm up big rooms in your home, you won’t be disappointed with this model from Russell Hobbs. Home appliance tester Zoe Griffin recommended it for larger spaces and households with pets or children, given that it comes with an automatic shut-off function. It’s also “excellent at heating a room to a set temperature”, she noted, “powering off while the room stayed at that temperature and then whizzing into action again if it detected a decrease”.

De’Longhi capsule hobby HFS30C24.DG fan heater: Was £54.99, now £41.80, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a saving of more than 20 per cent to be had on this smart-looking De’Longhi model. It comes with two different heating settings, and there’s a handle for when you need to carry it from room to room. Plus, it’s billed as turning off automatically in any instance when it’s accidentally knocked over, which is helpful if you have any rambunctious pets or children at home.

PureMate ceramic fan heater: Was £44.99, now £23.99, Amazon.co.uk

PureMate’s fan heater is a compact and lightweight choice. Easily portable, the appliance features three different modes (high heat, low heat, and fan), an adjustable thermostat and overheat protection. While we haven’t tested this model yet, it is said to run quietly, too, according to the brand.

Dreo electric heater: Was £64.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you want to keep the temperature in your living space just so, you may benefit from using this model from Dreo, as it allows you to set exact temperatures from a wide range – between 5C and 35C. This not only means you can have your living space at a temperature that suits you, it also avoids producing unnecessary heat. Touted as being a quiet option, it also features a 12-hour timer and can spread heat up to 200 per cent further, according to the brand.

DeLonghi capsule ceramic fan heater: Was £59.99, now £44.99, Delonghi.com

If you want an electric heater that can move around the house with you, you’ll want to take a look at this tried-and-tested model, which made it into our guide to the best electric heaters. Our tester loved the design of this heater, saying it looks more like “a luxury speaker than a fan”. They were also delighted with its performance, saying “it was unexpectedly powerful and able to heat an area of 55 square metres well”.

