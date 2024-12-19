Australia expands four coal mines despite warning of climate ‘death sentence’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Australia’s decision to expand four coal mines has been slammed by island nations as a “death sentence” and a betrayal of global climate commitments.

Anthony Albanese’s government on Thursday approved the Boggabri, Caval Ridge Horse Pit, Lake Vermont Meadowbrook and Vulcan South coal mines to extend or expand their operations.

Analysts said these mines could release over 850 million tonnes of CO2 over their lifetimes, double the annual emissions of Australia.

“To put it plainly – it’s a death sentence for us if larger nations continue to open new fossil fuel projects,” Tuvalu’s prime minister Feleti Teo said.

This is the seventh coal mine expansion approved by the Albanese government in less than 90 days. The continued expansion of coal mines comes even as Australia pushes to host the Cop31 climate summit in 2026 on behalf of the island nations.

“The nation intends to co-host COP31 – the 2026 UN Climate Talks –but ongoing expansion of coal and gas risks jeopardising relationships in the region and Australia’s legitimacy as a climate leader,” Reverend James Bhagwan, general secretary of the Pacific Conference of Churches, said.

Joseph Sikulu, Pacific managing director of the advocacy group 350.org, accused the Albanese government of hypocrisy, adding that the emissions from these projects would dwarf those of the Pacific region.

“These mines will emit 7.5 times more carbon than all Pacific island nations produce in a year,” he said. “This makes a mockery of the ‘family’ Australia claims to call the Pacific.”

Campaigners from island nations in the region accused Australia of betraying them. “While Pacific leaders demand climate action and an end to new fossil fuels, the Albanese government sides with coal billionaires, fueling the crisis that threatens our survival,” Rufino Varea, regional director of the Pacific Islands Climate Action Network, said. “Australia cannot claim to stand with the Pacific while digging our graves. No new coal means no excuses. if Australia refuses to lead, it does not deserve to co-host Cop31.”

The decision also drew sharp criticism from Australia’s opposition parties. Greens leader Adam Bandt called it “despicable” while senator Sarah Hanson-Young described it as “giving coal for Christmas”.

“This is the ultimate dumping of rubbish on Christmas Eve,” the senator said. “Approving coal mining in koala habitat is abhorrent. Approving more coal mining in a climate crisis should be illegal."

The government downplayed the decision saying the projects were “all extensions of existing operations” digging coal to make steel that was essential for “homes, bridges, trains, windfarms, and solar panels”.

“There are currently no feasible renewable alternatives for making steel,” Tanya Plibersek, minister for environment, said according to the Guardian.

Activists hold a protest rally demanding the Anthony Albanese government halt further approvals of coal and gas projects, in Sydney in May ( AFP via Getty )

The Independent has reached out to Australia’s department of climate change for comment.

The decision was condemned not just by island nations but also by climate analysts in Australia. Chris Wright, climate strategy advisor at Ember, said the government was putting its own emissions reduction target at risk.

“The Albanese government is roaring toward an emissions cliff and they just hit the accelerator by approving a super-emitting coal mine that could become one of the gassiest in the country by 2030,” he said.

“On the one hand, we’re racing to build out renewables faster than any other country per capita. On the other, we’re racing to approve more coal mines faster than any other.”

According to Ember’s analysis, the Lake Vermont Meadowbrook underground coal mine extension could emit an additional 3 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually before 2030, close to 6 per cent of Australia’s remaining emissions budget to 2030 under the Safeguard Mechanism, the country’s primary mechanism for emissions reductions.

“The Safeguard Mechanism won’t survive many more of these super-emitting coal mines, and that’s before their coal even gets shipped off and burned overseas,” Mr Wright said.