Geely Starray EM-I review: Lotus-tweaked plug-in hybrid SUV targets family buyers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Geely Starray EM-I’s arrival is a timely one: plug-in hybrid models are proving hugely popular with buyers with sales up 35 per cent in 2025. Chinese car makers have cottoned on to this fast with Chery, Omoda, MG and BYD all offering PHEVs that start around the £30,000 mark – exactly where the Starray joins the fray.

This is only Geely’s second model to reach the UK, yet it arrives with the assurance of a company that has been building cars at scale for decades, and with the backing of a global group that includes Volvo, Polestar, Lotus and Smart.

The Starray EM-I is a plug-in hybrid SUV designed from the outset to be exactly that, rather than an adapted petrol model. Geely describes it as a “super hybrid”, and while the term is marketing-led, the thinking behind it is clear. This is a car intended to deliver meaningful electric-only driving for everyday use, without asking owners to abandon the security of a petrol engine or the familiarity of rapid refuelling on longer journeys.

Positioned squarely in the mid-size family SUV segment, the Starray EM-I is offered in three trims – Pro, Max and Ultra – with prices starting at £29,990 and rising to £34,990. I drove the mid-range Max version, priced at £32,690, which looks like the sweet spot in the lineup, combining the smaller battery with a very generous level of standard equipment.

Under the skin, the Starray EM-I sits on Geely’s Global Intelligent New Energy Architecture, a flexible platform engineered to support electric, plug-in hybrid and range-extender powertrains. It’s already used by the similarly-sized, fully-electric Geely EX5, and here it allows the battery to sit low in the structure while pushing the wheels out to the corners, freeing up interior space and helping to lower the centre of gravity.

Geely has also leaned heavily on its in-house expertise elsewhere in the group. The suspension and chassis have undergone extensive assessment on UK roads, on the Lotus test track and using multi-post rigs, with the aim of tuning the Starray EM-I specifically for British conditions. That influence is important, because this is a car aimed at families rather than enthusiasts, and how it rides and steers matters just as much as its headline figures.

On paper, the Starray EM-I looks competitive rather than revolutionary. In reality, it’s designed to appeal to buyers who want to do most of their local driving powered by electricity. They can enjoy the benefits that brings and still have the freedom to cover long distances without thinking about charging infrastructure. The question is whether it delivers on that promise in everyday use.

How we tested

I spent a day driving a day driving the Geely Starray EM-I on familiar roads around Chobham in Surrey – exactly where I’ve spent many hundreds of hours testing many hundreds of cars over the years. So I took the Starray across a particular country road I use for ride assessment, while also driving on the motorway, around towns and trying it for size in a supermarket car park. And, of course, I gave the tech a thorough test – everything from the audio system to the adaptive cruise control.

Geely Starray EM-I: From £29,990, Geelyauto.co.uk

open image in gallery The Geely Starray EM-I's interior is more attractive than many rival Chinese models ( Steve Fowler )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Excellent interior quality and space; long electric range; seamless hybrid system; generous equipment

Excellent interior quality and space; long electric range; seamless hybrid system; generous equipment Cons: Over-reliance on touchscreen with some controls hard to find; ride is a little firm

Geely Starray EM-I Specs

Price: From £29,990

From £29,990 Battery size: 18.4kWh (Pro and Max) & 29.8kWh (Ultra)

18.4kWh (Pro and Max) & 29.8kWh (Ultra) Maximum EV range: 51 miles (Pro and Max) & 84 miles (Ultra)

51 miles (Pro and Max) & 84 miles (Ultra) Engine : 1.5-litre four-cylinder

: 1.5-litre four-cylinder Claimed battery and engine range: 585 miles (Pro and Max) and 618 miles (Ultra)

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

All versions of the Starray EM-I use the same basic powertrain layout, combining a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a single electric motor driving the front wheels. In Max trim, the combined battery and engine offer a reasonable 258bhp and 262Nm of torque.

Performance figures are identical across the range. All Starray EM-Is accelerate from 0-62mph in 8.0 seconds and have a top speed of just over 105mph. Those numbers won’t trouble performance SUVs, but they’re more than sufficient for a family-focused plug-in hybrid, and in practice the car never feels underpowered.

open image in gallery The Geely Starray DM-I is relatively compact, but offers huge interior space ( Steve Fowler )

The Max version I drove uses an 18.4kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery, delivering a claimed electric-only range of up to 51 miles on the WLTP cycle. That’s enough to cover the vast majority of daily journeys without engaging the petrol engine at all, provided you charge regularly. Combined range, with the 51-litre fuel tank taken into account, stretches to a claimed 585 miles.

DC charging is possible at up to 30kW on Pro and Max models, allowing a 30-80 per cent top-up in around 20 minutes under ideal conditions. Using a 7kW home wallbox, a 25-100 per cent charge takes roughly three hours. The larger 29.8kWh battery, offering up to 84 miles of electric range and faster 60kW DC charging, is reserved for the more expensive Ultra version.

There are three driving modes. Pure mode runs the car as an EV, Hybrid mode blends petrol and electric power automatically, and Power mode prioritises performance by using both together. Switching between electric and petrol operation is impressively seamless. You’ll occasionally hear the engine humming quietly in the background when it’s charging the battery, and it becomes more noticeable if you really floor the throttle, but in normal driving it remains subdued and you’ll barely hear it if you have the radio on.

In mixed UK driving – including motorway work, faster urban routes and town traffic – the car’s trip computer showed an indicated 99.9mpg. That figure is optimistic, but it does underline just how effective the system can be when the battery is used properly.

open image in gallery The Geely Starray DM-I was styled at Geely's design studio in Italy ( Steve Fowler )

On the road, the Lotus influence is clear. The ride is firm but controlled, managing to knock the sharpest edges off larger bumps while maintaining good composure. It could arguably be a little softer for a family SUV, but it never feels uncomfortable. The steering has a nice, natural weight and good accuracy, and body control is impressive for a relatively tall car.

The Starray EM-I feels easy to drive, helped by good visibility and a handily tight turning circle. A suite of cameras provides what Geely describes as a 540-degree view, including an under-car perspective, which makes parking and low-speed manoeuvres straightforward.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Step inside the Starray EM-I and the first impression is one of quality. The interior design is clean and modern, with soft-touch materials throughout and a particularly attractive finish across the centre of the dashboard. It feels more premium than many other Chinese rivals, especially in terms of materials and attention to detail.

open image in gallery Rear space is particularly generous in the Geely Starray DM-I ( Steve Fowler )

Synthetic leather upholstery is standard across the range, and the overall cabin design is understated rather than flashy. Visibility is good, thanks to a deep windscreen and large side windows, which help the car feel airy and easy to place on the road.

Space is a real strength. There’s generous room up front, and in the back it’s easy for a six-foot-tall adult to sit comfortably behind a similarly tall driver. Rear legroom is excellent, and the flat floor helps make the most of the available space.

The boot is equally impressive. With the seats up, there’s 528 litres of luggage space, expanding to 2,065 litres with the rear seats folded flat. That puts the Starray EM-I right up with the best in its class for outright practicality, and the powered tailgate fitted to the Max model adds convenience.

open image in gallery The Geely Starray EM-I's boot offers 528 litres of luggage space, expanding to 2,065 litres with the rear seats folded flat ( Steve Fowler )

The driving position is good, with comfortable seats that are both heated and ventilated in the Max version. Storage is plentiful throughout the cabin, reinforcing the Starray EM-I’s family-friendly brief.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The dash is dominated by a large 15.4-inch ultra-HD central touchscreen with a 2.5K resolution. It looks excellent and responds quickly, although the steering wheel slightly obscures the bottom right-hand corner from the driver’s seat.

open image in gallery The 15-inch touchscreen works well in the Geely Starray EM-I, but hides too many controls, like the rear demister ( Steve Fowler )

Ahead of the driver is a 10-inch digital display, supplemented in Max trim by a 13.8-inch full-colour head-up display, which proves clear, intuitive and genuinely useful in everyday driving.

There is, however, a heavy reliance on the touchscreen for many functions. Even opening the panoramic sunroof sunshade requires a screen interaction, and some controls – such as the rear demister – aren’t immediately obvious. A small row of physical buttons on the centre console handles front demisting, air recirculation, automatic climate control and air-conditioning on or off, but it can feel like some everyday functions are buried deeper in the car’s digital systems than they need to be.

I tried the voice control to operate the sunblind and it worked well, but got a bit confused with simple requests to adjust the seat heat.

A customisable rotary controller on the centre console helps alleviate some of the touchscreen overload and feels well judged in use.

open image in gallery The Geely Starray EM-I's Flyme audio system could do with a bit more bass, but is otherwise good ( Steve Fowler )

The Flyme sound system may be unfamiliar, but the 16-speaker setup in the Max model offers good clarity and separation, even if it could benefit from more bass. A clever touch is the inclusion of speakers in the driver’s headrest, allowing navigation prompts or messages to be directed solely to the driver rather than the whole cabin.

Prices and running costs

The Starray EM-I range starts at £29,990 for the Pro, rises to £32,690 for the Max driven here, and tops out at £34,990 for the Ultra with the larger battery. Equipment levels are generous across the board, with the Max adding features such as the head-up display, panoramic sunroof, premium audio system and powered tailgate.

All models come with Geely Care Plus, which includes an eight-year or 125,000-mile warranty and four years of roadside assistance. Service intervals are set at 12 months or 10,000 miles, and at launch Geely is offering 0 per cent APR finance.

The verdict

The Geely Starray EM-I makes a strong case for plug-in hybrid power done properly. It delivers a genuinely useful electric range, a smooth and well-integrated hybrid system, and an interior that feels both high-quality and spacious.

It isn’t the most distinctive SUV to look at, and the touchscreen-heavy control layout won’t suit everyone, but as a comfortable, practical family car for buyers not quite ready to go fully electric, it’s a very convincing package.

Geely Starray EM-I rivals

Chery Tiggo 7

BYD Sealion 5

MG HS

FAQs

How far can it go on electric power?

Pro and Max models have a claimed electric-only range of up to 51 miles, while the Ultra model will go for an impressive 84 miles.

How much does the Geely Starray EM-I cost – is it worth it?

With prices starting below £30,000 and strong standard equipment, it offers competitive value in the plug-in hybrid SUV market, particularly for buyers focused on range and running costs.

Does BYD replace batteries for free?

Yes. All models include an eight-year or 125,000-mile warranty on the whole car including the batter, plus roadside assistance for four years

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

With more than 30 years of experience, Steve Fowler is one of the UK’s best-known automative journalists. Steve has interviewed key industry figures, from Tesla’s Elon Musk to Ford’s Jim Farley, and is a judge for both Germany’s and India’s Car of the Year Awards, as well as being a director of World Car of the Year. When it comes to electric vehicles, Steve reviews all the latest models for The Independent as they launch, from Abarth to Zeekr, and he uses his expert knowledge of car buyers' needs to provide a comprehensive verdict.