William Hill parent company turnaround ‘working’ as profit set to beat forecasts

William Hill’s parent company has said its turnaround plan is working, and forecast that its online business will help profit surpass market expectations for 2024.

London-listed bookmaker Evoke, which also owns 888 and Mr Green, said revenues in the final segment of 2024 rocketed as much as 13% compared to the previous year.

Growth from its online platforms was even higher at up to 17%, it said, boosted by strong trading in its sports betting businesses.

Full-year earnings are now expected to be at the top of its previous guidance of £300 million to £310 million, ahead of market expectations.

Chief executive Per Widerstrom said the company was helped by “operator-friendly sports results” in the final part of the year.

He added that the growing momentum in the business “gives me real confidence that the turnaround is working and we are well positioned to continue our growth trend into 2025”.

Evoke, which was rebranded from 888 in 2024, has been in the doldrums and brought in Mr Widerstrom in October 2023 to turn the company around.

It owns owns gambling brands including 888poker, 888casino and 888sport, as well as the William Hill shops.

The company spent much of 2024 rejigging the geographical focus of the business to focus on its core markets as well as what products it prioritises.

That included selling its consumer-facing 888 gambling business in the US to gaming and betting company Hard Rock Digital.

Mr Widerstrom added that the company was continuing with “better aligning our leading brands and products to a clearer customer value proposition”.

He said: “2024 was a pivotal year as we started to implement our new strategy for success, radically transforming almost every area of the business, and moved decisively and at pace to position evoke for mid- and long-term profitable growth.

“We go into 2025 with improving momentum as we continue to execute against our value creation plan.”