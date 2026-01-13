Bulletin PM briefing: Trump’s Iran warning, Clintons won’t testify and Greenland talks
- Here are five of the day’s biggest stories that you may have missed.
- Trump tells Iran protesters ‘help is on its way’ and issues new warning to regime.
- Clintons refuse to testify in Epstein investigation despite looming contempt charges.
- Will the ICE agent who shot Renee Good be charged?
- JD Vance hosting Greenland talks at White House after Trump threats.
- Oil tankers hit in drone attack off Russian coast.