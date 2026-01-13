Will the ICE agent who shot Renee Good be charged?
- An ICE agent who fatally shot unarmed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis is reportedly "increasingly unlikely" to face criminal charges.
- Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was killed while observing federal agents during a surge of ICE activity in the city.
- Federal investigators are now examining potential links between Good and activist groups protesting the Trump administration's immigration policies.
- The Trump administration has defended the agent's actions, with figures like JD Vance and Kristi Noem accusing Good of "domestic terrorism" and attempting to run over officers.
- Good's family has called for justice and accountability, while Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar criticised the administration for making claims before the investigation concluded.