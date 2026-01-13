Clintons refuse to testify in Epstein investigation despite looming contempt charges
- Bill and Hillary Clinton are refusing to testify in the House investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.
- The former president and former secretary of state say they will not comply with a congressional subpoena, writing in a letter, “Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences. For us, now is that time.”
- Republican Rep. James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, told reporters Tuesday that the committee intends to hold them in contempt of Congress next week.
- The Clintons told Comer that he’s on the cusp of a process “literally designed to result in our imprisonment.”
- Clinton has never been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein but had a well-documented friendship with him, and the contempt charge threat comes as the Department of Justice has yet to release the full Epstein case file.