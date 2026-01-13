Oil tankers hit in drone attack off Russian coast
- Multiple oil tankers were reportedly struck by drones while unloading crude oil at a terminal on Russia's coast on Tuesday.
- The Greek-managed vessels, identified as Delta Harmony, Matilda, and Delta Supreme, were hit near the Russian Black Sea's Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal.
- The identity of those responsible for the drone attacks remains unclear, with both the Ukrainian military and the CPC declining to comment.
- The incident follows Russia's most intense aerial bombardment of Ukraine this year, which killed at least four people and targeted Kyiv and Kharkiv overnight.
- During the overnight attacks, Russia reportedly launched 293 drones and 18 missiles, marking the highest number so far in 2026.