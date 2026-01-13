JD Vance hosting Greenland talks at White House after Trump threats
- US Vice President JD Vance will host talks at the White House this week with Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenland's Vivian Moltzfeldt regarding Trump’s desire to take over Greenland.
- The meeting follows repeated suggestions from Trump that the US should acquire Greenland, which he claims is vital for America's national security, causing alarm among NATO countries.
- Vance has supported the US seizing Greenland, previously stating that Denmark “has not done a good job at keeping Greenland safe” and urging Europe to take Trump's aspirations “seriously.”
- Concerns have been raised by politicians, including US democratic senator Chris Murphy, that a US takeover of Greenland could effectively lead to the end of NATO.
- Trump has expressed interest in Greenland since 2019, attracted by its vast untapped natural resources and strategic geographical location between the North American Arctic and Europe.