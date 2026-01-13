Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump tells Iran protesters ‘help is on its way’ and issues new warning to regime

White House says Trump isn't ruling out miliary action against Iran over protests
  • President Donald Trump has told Iranian protesters that “help is on its way” after threatening to strike Iran for killing protesters during unrest in the country.
  • “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Tuesday. “They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!”
  • His message comes as the Iranian regime will reportedly execute a protester Wednesday over his alleged involvement in demonstrations sweeping the nation, rights groups have claimed.
  • Washington has urged all US citizens to leave the country immediately after as many as 2,000 people were killed in the protests against the regime.
  • Iran eased some restrictions on its people, allowing them to make phone calls abroad Tuesday after a nationwide internet and phone blackout.
