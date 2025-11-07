Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bulletin briefing: Floods hit holiday hotspot, US food stamp victory, and Aston Villa protest arrests

A fallen tree has damaged a home in Mallorca as storms rage
A fallen tree has damaged a home in Mallorca as storms rage (X/@BombersdeMca)

Travel chaos after flooding hits Spain, closing airports. Read more here.

Eleven arrested as Palestine protest erupts outside Aston Villa match. Read more here.

Food stamp victory as judge sets deadline for Trump to fund SNAP. Read more here.

Young drivers targeted by insurance fraud costing thousands. Read more here.

Nick Mohammed opens up on shock vote in Celebrity Traitors finale. Watch the video here.

