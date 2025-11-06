Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Travel chaos as flooding hits Spain and closes airports

Moment Spain torrential spain floods surround car as drivers trapped in vehicles
  • Heavy rainstorms in Spain caused widespread flooding across Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, leading to significant disruption.
  • Dozens of flights were cancelled and several airports temporarily closed due to lightning strikes and strong winds.
  • High streets were submerged, cars were seen sinking, and train services were suspended, including the R15 line due to a collapsed wall.
  • Firefighters responded to nearly 400 incidents, with the highest rainfall recorded at 81.7 litres per square metre in Caldes de Montbui.
  • A flood alert was issued, advising residents to take extreme precautions, and a pre-alert remains for continued heavy rainfall in northeastern Catalonia.
