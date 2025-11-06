Food stamp victory as judge sets deadline for Trump to fund SNAP
- A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by Friday.
- Rhode Island District Judge Jack McConnell found the government failed to address administrative issues, causing preventable delays in distributing partial benefits to millions of Americans.
- The judge said Trump "stated his intent to defy the court order" by linking SNAP payments to the government reopening, despite a previous order to use emergency funds.
- McConnell criticized the Department of Agriculture for "creating this problem" and knowing there would be significant delays for partial SNAP payments.
- The ruling aims to prevent millions of families from going hungry, as SNAP funding was at risk of lapsing for the first time in the nation's history.