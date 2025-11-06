Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Food stamp victory as judge sets deadline for Trump to fund SNAP

Karoline Leavitt says Trump administration is 'fully complying' with court order on SNAP benefits
  • A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by Friday.
  • Rhode Island District Judge Jack McConnell found the government failed to address administrative issues, causing preventable delays in distributing partial benefits to millions of Americans.
  • The judge said Trump "stated his intent to defy the court order" by linking SNAP payments to the government reopening, despite a previous order to use emergency funds.
  • McConnell criticized the Department of Agriculture for "creating this problem" and knowing there would be significant delays for partial SNAP payments.
  • The ruling aims to prevent millions of families from going hungry, as SNAP funding was at risk of lapsing for the first time in the nation's history.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in