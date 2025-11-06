Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Six arrests as tempers flare at protest outside Aston Villa v Maccabi Tel Aviv match

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters gather outside Villa Park
  • Six people have been arrested in Birmingham during protests before the Aston Villa versus Maccabi Tel Aviv Europa League match.
  • Arrests included a 21-year-old man for failing to remove a face mask and a 17-year-old boy for breaching a dispersal order.
  • Three individuals were arrested for racially aggravated public order offences, with another person detained for breach of the peace, as antisemitic chanting was heard outside the stadium.
  • Visiting fans were barred from attending the match at Villa Park due to public safety concerns, a decision made by Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group.
  • More than 700 police officers were deployed for the fixture amid worries about potential disorder.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in