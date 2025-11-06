Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump unveils weight loss drug discounts. Here’s how much they’ll cost on TrumpRx

Trump confronted by MAGA viewer 'not happy' over rising costs
  • The Trump administration has secured a deal with drug manufacturers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to reduce the prices of GLP-1 diabetes and obesity medications.
  • This agreement will benefit Americans covered by Medicare and Medicaid, as well as those purchasing drugs through the forthcoming TrumpRx website, expected to launch by the end of the year.
  • Prices for key medications like Wegovy and Zepbound are set to drop substantially, with oral GLP-1s costing $149 per month and injectables $245 per month for eligible patients.
  • Medicare and Medicaid coverage for GLP-1 medications will expand to include individuals with obesity, high metabolic or cardiovascular risk and specific Body Mass Index thresholds.
  • The administration stated this initiative, part of its “most-favored nation” pricing plan, aims to improve national health, prevent serious conditions and is projected to impact approximately 10 percent of the Medicare-eligible population.
