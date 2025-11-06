Trump unveils weight loss drug discounts. Here’s how much they’ll cost on TrumpRx
- The Trump administration has secured a deal with drug manufacturers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to reduce the prices of GLP-1 diabetes and obesity medications.
- This agreement will benefit Americans covered by Medicare and Medicaid, as well as those purchasing drugs through the forthcoming TrumpRx website, expected to launch by the end of the year.
- Prices for key medications like Wegovy and Zepbound are set to drop substantially, with oral GLP-1s costing $149 per month and injectables $245 per month for eligible patients.
- Medicare and Medicaid coverage for GLP-1 medications will expand to include individuals with obesity, high metabolic or cardiovascular risk and specific Body Mass Index thresholds.
- The administration stated this initiative, part of its “most-favored nation” pricing plan, aims to improve national health, prevent serious conditions and is projected to impact approximately 10 percent of the Medicare-eligible population.