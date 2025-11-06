Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nick Mohammed opens up on shock vote in Celebrity Traitors finale

Moment Nick Mohammed turns on Joe Marler in final Traitors banishment
  • Actor Nick Mohammed has opened up on his shock vote in the final of Celebrity Traitors.
  • In the series finale, he opted to banish Joe Marler despite forming an alliance with the former rugby union star.
  • The pair struck an alliance to vote traitor Cat Burns off the show, before Mohammed turned on Marler later on.
  • Speaking on Uncloaked, Mohammed revealed there is no bad blood between the two.
  • He also revealed that although Marler calls him ‘Judas’ in text messages, he occasionally replaces the ‘u’ with a heart, reflecting how the pair are on good terms.

