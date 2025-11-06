Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bulletin briefing: XL bully attack, Trump’s warning to Mamdani, and sourdough health benefits

Police at the scene after a baby died in a dog attack in Rogiet, South Wales
Police at the scene after a baby died in a dog attack in Rogiet, South Wales (Ben Birchall/PA Media)

Police confirm XL bully killed nine-month-old boy. Read more here.

Donald Trump tells ‘angry’ Zohran Mamdani to be ‘respectful of Washington’. Watch the video here.

New research unlocks the health secrets of sourdough. Read more here.

Tony Blair think tank issues tax warning to Rachel Reeves ahead of Budget. Read more here.

Meghan Markle to make appearance in film nearly a decade after quitting Hollywood. Read more here.

