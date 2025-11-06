Police confirm XL bully killed nine-month-old boy
- A nine-month-old baby boy died following a dog attack at an address in Rogiet, South Wales, on Sunday evening.
- Gwent Police have now confirmed the dog involved in the incident was a six-year-old XL bully.
- The animal was registered with the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) and held a certificate of exemption issued in 2024.
- Assistant Chief Constable Vicki Townsend said the dog was registered proactively before the ban, and owners were not required to formally identify the breed for exemption.
- No arrests have been made, and the police investigation is ongoing, with authorities urging the public to avoid speculation.