Long-distance runner who faced jail time for taking shortcut pardoned by Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 11, 2025.
U.S. President Donald Trump salutes during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 11, 2025. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
  • Donald Trump issued a presidential pardon to long-distance runner Michelino Sunseri, who was accused of taking an illegal shortcut during a record-setting race.
  • Sunseri had set a new record for racing up and down the tallest mountain in Grand Teton National Park but was charged by the National Parks Service for using a restricted trail.
  • He was convicted of a misdemeanor and faced a fine up to $5,000 or six months in jail before Trump's intervention, which his lawyers stated ended his “nightmare.”
  • The White House justified Trump's pardon by calling Sunseri's case “a prime example of excessive prosecution” and “overregulation.”
  • Sunseri's legal team argued the regulations were unconstitutional and that other runners had used the trail without consequence, causing no damage to the park.
