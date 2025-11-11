The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Donald Trump has issued a presidential pardon to a long-distance runner who was accused of taking an illegal shortcut during a record-setting race.

Lawyers for Michelino Sunseri, 32, announced that their client’s “nightmare was over” after the president issued the pardon Friday.

Sunseri was prosecuted by the National Parks Service after setting the record for racing up and down the tallest mountain in Grand Teton National Park, in Wyoming – a distance of 13.2 miles – on September 2 2024.

He set a new record with a time of two hours, 50 minutes and 10 seconds, beating the previous best time by almost three minutes.

However, officials at the NPS claimed Sunseri had gone off the main trail and onto a “restricted” one, closed to the public, later charging him with violating federal regulations meant to preserve the national parks.

open image in gallery Lawyers for Michelino Sunseri, right, announced that their client’s ‘nightmare was over’ after the president issued the pardon Friday

Sunseri, of Driggs, Idaho, was convicted of a misdemeanor in September and had faced a fine of up to $5,000 or up to six months in jail prior to Trump’s intervention.

During the run, Sunseri allegedly ran past two signs which read “short cutting causes erosion” and “closed for regrowth.” His lawyers argued it was not clear as to whether the latter sign referred to the trail or the area around the sign.

No alleged damage was done to the park or any other visitor to the park. His lawyers also claimed that other runners had used the trail previously “without consequence.”

“We are thrilled that Michelino’s nightmare is over, but we’re not done fighting against unconstitutional regulations that give low-level park officials the power to criminalize harmless conduct,” said Michael Poon of Pacific Legal Foundation, which represented Sunseri.

open image in gallery Sunseri was prosecuted by the National Parks Service after setting the record for racing up and down the tallest mountain in Grand Teton National Park, in Wyoming – a distance of 13.2 miles – on September 2 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We are ready to help other Americans who face criminal prosecution for breaking park rules that were illegally created.”

Asked why Trump had shown specific interest in the case, Poon told The Independent: “We believe the president recognized what we have maintained from the beginning: this was a case of massive overcriminalization and it should never have been brought.”

He added: “But massive overcriminalization is bound to happen when Congress, rather than defining the crimes as the Constitution demands, hands that responsibility to agencies, as it did here.”

Though Sunseri’s case was dropped by NPS, it was later picked up and continued by the Department of Justice

A White House official told The Independent that Trump’s involvement was in order to highlight an example of “a prime example of excessive prosecution.”

“This case is a perfect example of overregulation and burdening the health and freedom of everyday Americans who simply wanted to enjoy the outdoors and beauty of our nation,” the official added.