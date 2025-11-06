Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump tells ‘angry’ Mamdani to be ‘respectful of Washington’

Trump says Mamdani’s NYC mayoral acceptance speech was ‘angry toward me’ and ‘very dangerous’
  • Donald Trump criticized Zohran Mamdani’s New York City mayoral acceptance speech, labelling it "angry toward me" and "very dangerous."
  • Mamdani had stated, "to get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us," prompting Trump to suggest he needed to be "respectful of Washington."
  • Trump had previously threatened to provide only the "very minimum" of federal funds to New York City if Mamdani won the election.
  • Trump has also targeted California Governor Gavin Newsom, coining the new nickname "Slimy Newscum" for him.
  • Newsom responded to Trump's comments on X, simply stating: "You lost."

