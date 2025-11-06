Trump tells ‘angry’ Mamdani to be ‘respectful of Washington’
- Donald Trump criticized Zohran Mamdani’s New York City mayoral acceptance speech, labelling it "angry toward me" and "very dangerous."
- Mamdani had stated, "to get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us," prompting Trump to suggest he needed to be "respectful of Washington."
- Trump had previously threatened to provide only the "very minimum" of federal funds to New York City if Mamdani won the election.
- Trump has also targeted California Governor Gavin Newsom, coining the new nickname "Slimy Newscum" for him.
- Newsom responded to Trump's comments on X, simply stating: "You lost."