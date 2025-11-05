Election results live: Trump left to lick wounds as Mamdani and Newsom savor huge night for Democrats
‘So Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up,’ incoming NYC mayor Mamdani said
Donald Trump has broken his silence on Zohran Mamdani’s historic win in the New York City mayoral race, which topped off one of the Democrats’ biggest nights this year.
“...AND SO IT BEGINS!,” the president raged after the self-described “Trump’s worst nightmare” gave his victory speech.
It was a disastrous night for Republicans nationally, as they also lost a gubernatorial race in New Jersey and another in Virginia.
And, in California, voters gave the green light to Proposition 50 which will allow Democrats to redraw the congressional map.
Back in New York, during his victory speech, Mamdani said that his election race showed that Trump can be defeated and even delivered a defiant message directly to the president.
“If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him,” he said. “And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power.”
“So Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up,” Mamdani said.
Recap: A huge night for Democrats and a dismal performance by Republicans
The evening of November 4 was a dismal night for Republicans and a jubilant one for Democrats, as the GOP was defeated in four major votes.
Zohran Mamdani swept to victory to become NYC’s new mayor, after running on a campaign focused on making the city more affordable by raising corporation tax.
The self-described “Trump’s worst nightmare” won 50.4 percent of the vote, according to CBS News, while independent Andrew Cuomo won 41.6 percent and Republican Curtis Sliwa took home 7 percent. Mamdani is the first person to receive over a million votes since 1969.
Meanwhile, Democrats won two gubernatorial races - one in Virginia and one in New Jersey.
Democratic congresswoman Abigail Spanberger became the first woman elected as Virginia’s governor when she defeated Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.
And Mikie Sherrill thrashed Jack Ciattarelli at the ballot box in New Jersey.
A vote in California also ended in great results for the Democrats. Voters gave the green light to Proposition 50, which will allow the state to redraw its congressional maps to favor Democrats, as Republicans have in Texas.
Who is Zohran Mamdani's wife Rama Duwaji?
During his victory speech, Zohran Mamdani spoke directly to his wife, Rama Duwaji.
“To my incredible wife, Rama, hayati,” he said, using the Arabic word for “my life.” “There is no one I would rather have by my side in this moment, and in every moment.”
Duwaji has appeared with her husband throughout the election, but Mamdani says that his wife is an “incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms.”
She was born in Texas but grew up in the Persian Gulf.
Upon returning to the U.S. and studying at Virginia Commonwealth University, she moved to New York City.
While living in NYC, she met her future husband, a little-known assemblyman, on the dating app Hinge.
Trump ducks blame after a devastating night for the Republicans
Trump has ducked the blame for the devastating losses suffered by the Republicans on November 4.
The GOP was defeated in two gubernatorial races, the NYC mayor race and California passed a bill which could give Democrats five seats in the House of Representatives.
“‘TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,’ according to Pollsters,” the president raged on Truth Social.
His post came minutes after Zohran Mamdani was announced as the winner of the NYC race.
Mamdani still would have won even if every Sliwa voter cast their ballot for Cuomo
According to the current results, Mamdani still would have won the election even if every Curtis Sliwa voter had cast their ballot for Andrew Cuomo.
At the moment, 97.1 percent of the votes are in with Mamdani winning 1,029,196 of the vote share.
Meanwhile, Cuomo is sitting on 849,816 votes and Sliwa has taken home 145,543.
During the election, Mamdani’s critics encouraged Sliwa to drop out in order to turn Cuomo into an anti-Mamdani vote.
However, according to these figures, that still would not have been enough to swing the vote in Cuomo’s direction.
Combining Sliwa and Cuomo’s support would have yielded the former New York governor 995,359 votes.
That would leave with a deficit of 33,837 votes if he wanted to beat Mamdani.
Gavin Newsom says that Trump is 'underwater' and that the president wants to 'rig' the midterms
Gavin Newsom says that Donald Trump is “underwater” in “every critical category.”
“He promised to make us healthier and he promised to make us wealthier,” Newsom said. “We’re sicker and poorer. And he fundamentally understands that.
“Why else, why else would he call Greg Abbot saying he’s entitled to five seats?
“Why else is he trying to rig the midterm elections before one vote is even cast?”
Newsom added that he believes that Trump did not “count” on Californians voting to pass Proposition 50.
Cincinnati Mayor defeats JD Vance's half-brother in re-election campaign
Aftab Pureval has defeated J.D. Vance’s half brother, Cory Bowman, in the Cincinnati mayor’s race.
Pureval’s re-election has cemented the Democrats’ control of Cincinnati’s government.
Bowman is the founder of The River Church, a Christian worship group which has been accused of encouraging its congregants to speak in tongues.
Vance shares a father with Bowman, although the pair did not grow up together. They eventually reconnected when Vance was 13 years old.
California passes Proposition 50 as the White House makes bizarre claim over a rigged vote
California has voted to pass Proposition 50, which will allow Democrats to redraw district lines in the state. It is projected that the Democratic Party may be able to flip 5 seats in the House of Representatives through the measure.
The bill was supported by California Governor Gavin Newsom, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Hillary Clinton.
The vote was passed by a majority of 63.8 percent and has sent shockwaves through the MAGA leadership.
Trump branded the vote as a “giant scam” and said that a “very serious legal and criminal review” is underway. However, he failed to say which governmental department will investigate the vote.
And, Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, told reporters that the vote in California was “rigged,” but refused to provide any evidence while addressing the press.
“It’s absolutely true that there’s fraud in California’s elections,” Leavitt said. “It’s just a fact. It is just a fact.”
“Rigged fraudulent ballots that are being mailed in the names of other people and the names of illegal aliens who shouldn’t be voting in American elections,” she continued. “There’s countless examples, and we’d be happy to provide them.”
It is unknown what evidence, if any, she is planning to provide.
She also confirmed that the Republicans are looking to pass an executive order from Trump which will prevent mail-in voting in California.
US Supreme Court to weigh up the legality of Trump's tariffs
The U.S. Supreme Court will be weighing up the legality of Trump’s tariffs today, after the president slapped hefty levies on imports coming into the United States.
Earlier this year, Trump invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act which allows the president to regulate international transactions in the event of an emergency.
Now, the Supreme Court will decide if Trump was legally allowed to invoke that 1977 Act.
Controlled by a right-wing majority, the Supreme Court has until July 2026 to decide on the legality of Trump’s actions.
Lower courts have ruled Trump’s invocation of the EEPA Act as unlawful, making this ruling even more important.
Trump has claimed that winning the case will make America into the “Richest, Most Secure Country” in the world, while losing it will mean that the “Country could be reduced to almost Third World status.”
A coalition of 12 states and small businesses have sued the government over the tariffs, which have increased costs on U.S. consumers.
Those states include Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Vermont.
The non-partisan Tax Foundation says that Trump’s tariffs have led to an average tax increase per household of $1,200.
By 2026, this number will rise to $1,600.
Pictured: Mikie Sherrill wins the race to become New Jersey's governor
Democrat Mikie Sherrill thrashed her opponent Jack Ciattarelli, in the New Jersey gubernatorial race.
Sherrill won 56.2 percent of the vote, compared to her Republican counterpart’s share of 43.2 percent.
In her speech, though, she said she wants to fight for everyone in New Jersey, including the people who did not vote for her.
Sherrill also referenced the “No King’s” protests which have swept across the U.S.
"We're going to follow Lady Liberty's beacon. We're not going to give in to our darker impulses," she said. "Here in New Jersey, we know that this nation has not ever been, nor will it ever be ruled by kings. We take oaths to a Constitution, not a king."
Sherrill is a US Naval Academy graduate, as well as a former helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor.
Her victory in New Jersey was just one of the huge wins celebrated by the Democrats this evening.
Mamdani's moving victory speech referenced his Indian heritage
Mamdani directly addressed his Indian heritage in his moving victory speech, as he quoted Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister.
Nehru delivered a famous speech named "Tryst with Destiny,” on the eve of India winning independence from the British Empire, which Mamdani referenced.
"A moment comes, which comes but rarely, in history when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance,” Mamdani quoted.
He also walked off stage to the popular Bollywood tune Dhoom Machale, which translates to “let’s make some noise.”
